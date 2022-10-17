Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hyatt shines again as Vols take care of UT Martin on Homecoming
The Vols played an excellent game against UT Martin, bringing home with win and remaining undefeated this season.
Jaylen McCollough cleared of violating UT’s Code of Conduct, attorney says
Jaylen McCollough's attorney says the UT Football player will not face school sanctions.
WATE
Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after Hurricane Ian
Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to UT Martin offensive lineman AJ Marquez and his family get back on their feet after losing their home in Hurricane Ian. Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after …. Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to...
Knoxville engineering company commits $500,000 to STEM education
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based company is celebrating its anniversary with a $500,000 commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and $120,000 in college scholarship funds. LDA Engineering said they have worked to invest in STEM and engineering education in all their markets. In 2015, the company pledged to reach $250,000 in […]
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
WATE
Friday Frenzy: Fans in the Stands
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Another week of Friday Frenzy is here and upon us! We look back at last week’s games and highlight the best of the best in the stands! Fans in the Stands for Week Nine is HERE!! If you see a WATE 6 On Your Side cameraman at your game this week, make sure to give it your all!
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WATE
Maryville college celebrates homecoming
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College welcomes all alumni and friends to campus for “Home to Howee” the 2022 homecoming celebration. October 21st through the 23rd Maryville College will welcome all alumni and friends for a special celebration including a Founder’s Day celebration on Friday October 21st. Maryville College is a beautiful campus that provides many with the higher level education required to excel in the modern world while still providing a classical college experience nestled next to the Great Smoky Mountains.
WATE
West High School upgrading its facilities
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people. The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week’s Friday Frenzy “Game of the Week.”. West High School Principal,...
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard
She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle. Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard. She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that...
WATE
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place...
One Knoxville SC going pro, will join USL League One in 2023
Professional soccer is officially coming to Knoxville following Thursday's announcement that One Knoxville Sporting Club will join USL League One in 2023.
Fallen Knoxville Firefighters honored during Memorial Service
The Knoxville Fire Department held a Day of Honor memorial service recognizing fallen firefighters.
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
One of Zoo Knoxville's geriatric giraffes has been placed under hospice care because of his declining health.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
WATE
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal …. Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Ice...
Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Daveon Shenault
Fulton wide receiver Daveon Shenault was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his massive performance in the Falcons' 48-14 win over Scott.
WATE
Southern Cities releases Fancy Gap Sessions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Southern Cities found a positive way to utilize the COVID pandemic by returning to their songwriting roots to release the Fancy Gap Sessions. Southern Cities is a band that embodies what we all should try to be. Although each member came to East Tennessee from a different southern destination, with a different style of music, Southern Cities have found a way to seamlessly flow from rock, to jazz, to folk music all within a single song. Longtime friends and songwriting partners Matt Montgomery and Luke Brogden started Southern Cities years ago and have toured around the country as well as playing beloved local events such a Hops N’ Hollers.
Comments / 0