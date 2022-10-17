ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after Hurricane Ian

Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to UT Martin offensive lineman AJ Marquez and his family get back on their feet after losing their home in Hurricane Ian. Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after …. Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to...
MARTIN, TN
WATE

Knoxville engineering company commits $500,000 to STEM education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based company is celebrating its anniversary with a $500,000 commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and $120,000 in college scholarship funds. LDA Engineering said they have worked to invest in STEM and engineering education in all their markets. In 2015, the company pledged to reach $250,000 in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy: Fans in the Stands

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Another week of Friday Frenzy is here and upon us! We look back at last week’s games and highlight the best of the best in the stands! Fans in the Stands for Week Nine is HERE!! If you see a WATE 6 On Your Side cameraman at your game this week, make sure to give it your all!
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville college celebrates homecoming

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College welcomes all alumni and friends to campus for “Home to Howee” the 2022 homecoming celebration. October 21st through the 23rd Maryville College will welcome all alumni and friends for a special celebration including a Founder’s Day celebration on Friday October 21st. Maryville College is a beautiful campus that provides many with the higher level education required to excel in the modern world while still providing a classical college experience nestled next to the Great Smoky Mountains.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

West High School upgrading its facilities

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people. The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week’s Friday Frenzy “Game of the Week.”. West High School Principal,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard

She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle. Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard. She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville

Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal …. Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Ice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Southern Cities releases Fancy Gap Sessions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Southern Cities found a positive way to utilize the COVID pandemic by returning to their songwriting roots to release the Fancy Gap Sessions. Southern Cities is a band that embodies what we all should try to be. Although each member came to East Tennessee from a different southern destination, with a different style of music, Southern Cities have found a way to seamlessly flow from rock, to jazz, to folk music all within a single song. Longtime friends and songwriting partners Matt Montgomery and Luke Brogden started Southern Cities years ago and have toured around the country as well as playing beloved local events such a Hops N’ Hollers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

