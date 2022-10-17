Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn’s Superman Punch and Spear Attempt at WWE Live Show
The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, has proven himself to be a valuable part of the group. Zayn is now seated at the table with Roman Reigns, the Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sokia thanks to his acceptance. Zayn and The Usos participated in a match against Braun...
PWMania
Vince Russo Feels Jey Uso Should Defeat Roman Reigns to Get Him Over
At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 5, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul. Vince Russo said during his Writing With Russo show with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he believes Jey Uso needs the moment of being a champion more than someone like Sami Zayn to get over. Russo said WWE should not only revisit the storyline between Reigns and Jey, but have Jey be the one to ultimately defeat Roman Reigns.
PWMania
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Planning to Bring Back John Bradshaw Layfield
WWE appears to be planning to use John Bradshaw Layfield in some capacity on television in the near future. JBL was a top heel during the Ruthless Aggression Era, when he was the WWE Champion and helped elevate John Cena to stardom by putting him over at WrestleMania 21. He left the ring to become a play-by-play commentator before returning from wrestling. He has been used as a commentator and a pre-show analyst in recent years.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
PWMania
Video: Bayley Confronts and Taunts Child at WWE Live Event
Bayley remains The Role Model across all platforms, including social media, WWE television, and in-person interactions. She has been acting as a heel since her return to WWE earlier this year. This has led to several fan altercations for the former Women’s Champion, one of which came at Saturday night’s live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 10 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 4 Weeks in a Row as Top Morning Show in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America remains the top morning news show for the fourth straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54.
PWMania
First Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been announced. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This is a non-title match, but it has the potential to lead to another title shot for Bayley. Belair...
PWMania
Several Main Roster Superstars Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
For this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, new matches with main roster Superstars have been announced. Cora Jade appeared on RAW this week, as promised, to speak with Rhea Ripley about her “Pick Your Poison” situation with Roxanne Perez. She persuaded Ripley to wrestle Perez on this week’s NXT episode.
PWMania
AEW Filming a New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
According to reports, AEW is working on a new behind-the-scenes documentary, possibly a docuseries. Fightful Select reports that AEW talent and staff were informed this week that the company is planning to make a documentary show that will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of a number of AEW talents. Wrestlers...
PWMania
WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
Ratings: Masked Singer Drops; Survivor and #OneChicago Lead Wednesday
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta tied for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire copped the night’s biggest audience (though not by much!). NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.84 mil/0.6) dipped. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.2 mil/0.2) both ticked down, yet The Real Love Boat (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady. FOX | The Masked Singer (2.6 mil/0.4) plunged like a chandelier (i.e. some 40 percent) with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, yet...
PWMania
New NXT Show Being Developed By WWE?
According to a trademark that was recently filed by the WWE, NXT Deadline, NXT could be moving forward with a new program:. “NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Big Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is apparently scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We previously mentioned JBL perhaps coming in some manner in the next several RAW shows. In an update, Fightful Select reports that JBL has been booked for tonight’s RAW. JBL’s full entrance,...
PWMania
Delirious’ MLW Debut Announced
Delirious is headed to Major League Wrestling. On Tuesday, MLW announced that Delirious will be making his promotional debut at the upcoming MLW Fightland 2022 special event. “Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Delirious will be making his debut for the promotion at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” read the announcement. “At this time…it is unknown who Delirious will be facing.”
PWMania
Triple H To Miss Tonight’s WWE RAW Due to Testing Positive for COVID-19
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to PWInsider, WWE sources confirmed Triple H’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and he will miss tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. Triple H is claimed to be in high spirits and to be feeling well, but he will...
PWMania
MJF Reportedly Not Interested in a Face Turn
MJF is content with his position as AEW’s top heel and is unlikely to want for that to change any time soon. Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that even if MJF is getting babyface reactions from fans, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
PWMania
Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet Later This Month at Daily’s Place
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan will make a rare appearance for fans later this month. AEW has announced that Khan will attend for a free meet and greet on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. This will take place prior to the live AEW Rampage that night.
