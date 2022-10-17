Read full article on original website
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead - ABC News affiliate
(Reuters) -Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources. Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to...
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
Three Charlotte-area colleges among the best in North Carolina, WalletHub says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Admissions deadlines are quickly approaching for aspiring college students, but WalletHub says families won't have to look far beyond the Charlotte area for a great education. The personal finance website recently took a look at the best colleges and universities for 2023, analyzing everything from tuition...
WCNC
Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
Runners around the world finish slain Raleigh mother's last run
Susan Karnatz was 1.9 miles short of her 7-mile goal when she was gunned down by a mass shooter. Now, runners around the world are finishing her run for her.
Fact check: Are there litter boxes in NC schools for students dressed as furries?
‘Quit spreading this stupidity!’ wrote one local school employee after a nearby district voted to ban costumes based on non-existent litter boxes.
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
WBTV
Blue Ridge Parkway sees peak leaf season
Bank of America Stadium is serving as a polling location for this year's in-person early voting. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Charlotte mother pleads for answers...
