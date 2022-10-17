Top games: In a section tournament tuneup, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Zumbrota-Mazeppa have a shared experience.

Read full article on original website
Tessa Johnson, Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit, to announce college choice
The St. Michael-Albertville guard has the Gophers among her three finalists. St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson plans to reveal her college choice Wednesday. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune)
Football: #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia Battle
Week six of the football season featured the Class AA battle of #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia. It was a big game; #3 in AA Caledonia (4-0, 5-0) at #1 in AA Chatfield (3-0, 5-0). It was a physical defensive battle between standout football program coached by long tenured men (Carl Fruechte, Jeff Johnson) in front of a big crowd. In the end, it came down to a gutsy call; going for it on 4th and inches from your own 24-yardline. The home Gophers came out strong, taking their first drive 75 yards in eight plays. Luke Carrier scored the first points (8-yard TD run on an inside handoff), to make it 6-0. The rest of the half/game was a stalemate of offensive opportunities squandered. Caledonia’s first drive ended at the Chatfield 36 on a 4th and one via fumble (Sam Backer recovery). A second quarter Warrior drive converted a 4th and 13, progressing to 1st and 10 at the Gopher 18, and later, 3rd and three at the 11. A six-yard tackle for loss and an incompletion ended a 14-play sequence. Chatfield also had struggles near the end zone. On 2nd and two from the Warrior 17, Backer was intercepted at the one by Ethan Stendel. Later, on 1st and 10 from the Warrior 23, a Parker Delaney shovel pass was picked by Garrett Ness. Despite Chatfield out-gaining the Warriors 191 to 89, they led just 6-0 at intermission. To start the second half, the Gophers got a stop. Facing a 3rd and 15, Backer tossed a pass towards Cole Johnson. The senior came back to make the catch, then (somehow) avoided a pair of Warrior tacklers at the 15, before scoring on a 70-yard TD reception. It came just two plays after a Backer 58-yard TD run was called back by a penalty. The Gophers jumped ahead 12-0. Caledonia took their next drive 50 yards, making the Gopher six. On 2nd and goal, QB Lewis Doyle was intercepted by Eli Hopp in the end zone, a 13-play opportunity burnt. Chatfield’s resultant drive stalled just outside the red zone. Heading to the fourth, they led 12-0. A big turnover primed the Warriors to score. Backer and Delaney fumbled a hand-off. Warrior Gabe Curley recovered it at the Chatfield 31. Caledonia converted a huge 4th and 9 (Doyle hit Caleb Conniff for 25 yards on a roll-out). A couple plays later, Eric Mauss plowed in for a 1-yard TD run. The PAT was botched. With 4:13 to go, momentum was shifting. Chatfield’s lead was 12-6. The Gophers then resultantly botched a snap handle, leading to a 3rd and 19 from the Chatfield six. But a pivotal (and tough) 15-yard pass interference on Caledonia set up a 3rd and 4. Backer got three yards. That set up the all-critical 4th and inches from the 24 (2:53). It most cases, going for it was a very gutsy call. In this case, it was still ballsy. But with the speedy and powerful Backer at running back, it was a strong statistical bet. The senior went off right side threw a big hole, opened by a double team block (Drew O’Connor/Isaac Stevens), and sped 76-yards to paydirt for the game-clinching score! The Gophers held off a game Warrior club by 19-6 final. Backer had a quiet 200-yard night (26-202, TD rushing, 1 of 3, 70 yards, TD, INT passing). He had 100 yards rushing in the first half, but just 22 yards on 10 second carries before the 76-yarder. Carrier (2-48, TD rushing) and Johnson (2-71, TD receiving) also had big plays. Delaney (3 of 6, 28 yards, INT passing, 6-41 rushing) added some offensive work. O’Connor had two sacks and an interception. The Gophers had 393 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. Caledonia had 199 yards of total offense with just 59 on the ground. Doyle (14 of 24, 140 yards, 2 INTs passing) most often hit Conniff (7-85 receiving). Mauss (14-60, TD rushing) led the Warrior ground game. The win gives the Gophers (4-0, 6-0) sole possession of first in the Southeast-White over Caledonia (4-1, 5-1).
One of the nation's top recruits verbally commits to play basketball for Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota men's basketball team will be getting a big addition next year. Real big. Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1, 210-pound center out of southern California, has verbally committed to play for the Gophers next season. Evans, who many regard as one of the highest rated high school basketball players in the country, announced his decision on Instagram Monday.
McCutcheon's decision to step down after season leads to more questions
MINNEAPOLIS — Two days following Hugh McCutcheon's surprising mid-season announcement that this will be his final season as Minnesota's head volleyball coach, we are still left with more questions than answers. 'We'll talk about it at the end of the year," said Minnesota Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon when asked...
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile
Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
Le Center man suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday crash
A Le Center man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night in Henderson. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Bosacker was southbound on Highway 93 shortly before midnight when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Bosacker was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
