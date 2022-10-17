Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Bills LB released after serving six-game suspension
Andre Smith went from being freed from the league’s suspension list to free agent in a matter of hours. On Monday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had released the linebacker.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
Nick Wright Delivered a Great Performance After the Buffalo Bills Beat His Beloved Kansas City Chiefs
VIDEO: Nick Wright congratulates the Buffalo Bills on winning their Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
atozsports.com
One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name
Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
Why this drive — not the last one — proved most costly to Chiefs in loss to Bills
If you’re asking yourself, “What if?” after the Chiefs lost to the Bills, this is the possession you should point toward.
Is Tennessee a real national title contender after beating Alabama? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, there’s a lot of action after a wild college football weekend. One team from the Saturday losers of Oklahoma State, Alabama, Penn State and USC is booted from the playoff discussion. Undefeated teams TCU, Ole Miss...
Bills flip 13 seconds script vs. Chiefs (Encouraged/worried)
In the famous words of Michael Gary Scott, “Well, well, well. How the turntables.”. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs knocked the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs due in part to setting up a game-tying field goal in just 13 seconds. Kansas City would go on to win the overtime coin toss and win the game on a touchdown. Buffalo would never get a chance to score.
Yardbarker
Bills Breakdown: Coach Sean McDermott Details Win at Chiefs, 'Phenomenal' Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars. For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two...
New LSU coach McMahon rebuilds roster despite uncertainty
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It’s a new era at LSU. Virtually an entirely new team, for that matter. Not long after Matt McMahon was hired to take over a Tigers program which remains under investigation because of NCAA allegations against former coach Will Wade, every scholarship player on the roster either graduated, left for the NBA draft, or entered the transfer portal. But McMahon managed to fill all 13 scholarships available in time for this season.
The royal roots of Bennett High
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
