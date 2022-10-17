ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name

Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills flip 13 seconds script vs. Chiefs (Encouraged/worried)

In the famous words of Michael Gary Scott, “Well, well, well. How the turntables.”. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs knocked the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs due in part to setting up a game-tying field goal in just 13 seconds. Kansas City would go on to win the overtime coin toss and win the game on a touchdown. Buffalo would never get a chance to score.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

New LSU coach McMahon rebuilds roster despite uncertainty

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It’s a new era at LSU. Virtually an entirely new team, for that matter. Not long after Matt McMahon was hired to take over a Tigers program which remains under investigation because of NCAA allegations against former coach Will Wade, every scholarship player on the roster either graduated, left for the NBA draft, or entered the transfer portal. But McMahon managed to fill all 13 scholarships available in time for this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
2 On Your Side

The royal roots of Bennett High

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
BUFFALO, NY
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy