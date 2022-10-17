Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
wabi.tv
Maine receives funding to reconstruct state’s bridges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Days after a new report reflected poorly on Maine’s rural roads and bridges, Maine’s U-S Senators announced $45 million in funding to maintain and reconstruct the state’s bridges. The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Senators Collins and...
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105
Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
wabi.tv
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
wabi.tv
Governor Mills takes part in ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Bangor taking part of a forum at the Cross Insurance Center. The “Meet the Candidate” event was held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Mills spoke with local business leaders, answered questions, and discussed concerns. One thing she...
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
foxbangor.com
Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges
BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
