Orono, ME

Crusaders shut out Hawks 2-0 to finish unbeaten regular season

BANGOR – John Bapst pushed across a late first half goal, and one early in the second, and goalie Matt Fitzpatrick pitched a shutout as the Crusaders finished the regular season 13-0-1 with a 2-0 win over Hermon on Wednesday. With time winding down in the first half, senior...
HERMON, ME
Rolling to perfection

BANGOR–Athletes everywhere practice and train to get better and faster at their sport. The same is true for competitive bowlers. They make corrections each game in order to improve their score. A Bangor man recently bowled a perfect 300 game. Kurt Grass of Bangor loves the sound of falling...
BANGOR, ME
Hermon ends the season perfect with 7-0 win over Crusaders

HERMON – The Hermon Hawks closed out a perfect regular season with a 7-0 win over John Bapst on Monday night. The Hawks started hot, with three quick goals. Lyndsee Reed assisted on the first- a score from Michaela Saulter. Natalie Tardie would knock in the second, and Reed the third off a free kick.
HERMON, ME
Former D1 swimmer hosts youth clinic at Bangor Region YMCA

BANGOR – Kids at the Bangor Region YMCA got to learn from a former division one athlete over the weekend. Tim Lecrone, who swam with the University of Maine from 1991-1995, hosted a youth swim clinic at the YMCA on Saturday. Lecrone still competes in national swim events to this day with U.S. Masters Swimming- and even posted two top-ten results in 2019 at 47. Now, he refers to himself as the ‘Head Swim Geek’ and has taken up coaching, passing his knowledge on to hopeful future competitors.
BANGOR, ME
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
AUBURN, ME
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
Wardens recover body of missing man

VINALHAVEN- Maine Game Wardens have recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man. Owen Adair,31, was last seen on October 13. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Spokesperson Mark Latti said he was reported him missing yesterday after his ATV was found near Folly Pond on Vinalhaven. His boots...
VINALHAVEN, ME
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
LINCOLN, ME
Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Offerings of Penobscot Job Corps Center

BANGOR – The Admissions Manager and a student of Penobscot Job Corps came on the Good Morning Maine show recently to discuss the offerings of the school. Watch the full video interview for information about their Bangor location, and head to their website for supplemental information.
BANGOR, ME
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office have released a sad update to this story,. A body was found around 12:15 this afternoon in the Folly Pond in Vinalhaven by the Maine Warden Service that is believed to be Owen Adair. 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen...
VINALHAVEN, ME
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE

