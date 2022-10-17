Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Crusaders shut out Hawks 2-0 to finish unbeaten regular season
BANGOR – John Bapst pushed across a late first half goal, and one early in the second, and goalie Matt Fitzpatrick pitched a shutout as the Crusaders finished the regular season 13-0-1 with a 2-0 win over Hermon on Wednesday. With time winding down in the first half, senior...
foxbangor.com
Rolling to perfection
BANGOR–Athletes everywhere practice and train to get better and faster at their sport. The same is true for competitive bowlers. They make corrections each game in order to improve their score. A Bangor man recently bowled a perfect 300 game. Kurt Grass of Bangor loves the sound of falling...
foxbangor.com
Hermon ends the season perfect with 7-0 win over Crusaders
HERMON – The Hermon Hawks closed out a perfect regular season with a 7-0 win over John Bapst on Monday night. The Hawks started hot, with three quick goals. Lyndsee Reed assisted on the first- a score from Michaela Saulter. Natalie Tardie would knock in the second, and Reed the third off a free kick.
foxbangor.com
Former D1 swimmer hosts youth clinic at Bangor Region YMCA
BANGOR – Kids at the Bangor Region YMCA got to learn from a former division one athlete over the weekend. Tim Lecrone, who swam with the University of Maine from 1991-1995, hosted a youth swim clinic at the YMCA on Saturday. Lecrone still competes in national swim events to this day with U.S. Masters Swimming- and even posted two top-ten results in 2019 at 47. Now, he refers to himself as the ‘Head Swim Geek’ and has taken up coaching, passing his knowledge on to hopeful future competitors.
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
foxbangor.com
Wardens recover body of missing man
VINALHAVEN- Maine Game Wardens have recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man. Owen Adair,31, was last seen on October 13. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Spokesperson Mark Latti said he was reported him missing yesterday after his ATV was found near Folly Pond on Vinalhaven. His boots...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
wabi.tv
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
mainebiz.biz
After a pandemic shakeout in Castine, a new wave of owners is rebuilding key businesses
The coronavirus pandemic transformed life as we know it. Between 2020 and 2021, schools closed, people were confined to their homes, small towns were left wondering how they would make it without the help of the tourist season, and main streets were quiet without the usual hustle and bustle of weekday life.
foxbangor.com
Offerings of Penobscot Job Corps Center
BANGOR – The Admissions Manager and a student of Penobscot Job Corps came on the Good Morning Maine show recently to discuss the offerings of the school. Watch the full video interview for information about their Bangor location, and head to their website for supplemental information.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office have released a sad update to this story,. A body was found around 12:15 this afternoon in the Folly Pond in Vinalhaven by the Maine Warden Service that is believed to be Owen Adair. 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen...
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Meet the 80-year-old sawyer in Hancock still making art with his chainsaw
PORTLAND, Maine — If you've ever taken a trip through the town of Hancock by way of Route One, chances are you've driven by Ray Murphy's chainsaw art shop and performance stage. The now 80-year-old has spent his life transforming logs with a chainsaw into different works of art....
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Comments / 0