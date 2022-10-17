Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
WBTV
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
WCNC
Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
WLTX.com
This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
As Charlotte grows, police say commercial burglaries also on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said new housing developments are a target to thieves because of what officers say is a growing black market for appliances. And as the Queen City grows, so does the issue. "If you see items that are for sale at substantial discounts...
Three Charlotte-area colleges among the best in North Carolina, WalletHub says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Admissions deadlines are quickly approaching for aspiring college students, but WalletHub says families won't have to look far beyond the Charlotte area for a great education. The personal finance website recently took a look at the best colleges and universities for 2023, analyzing everything from tuition...
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
WCNC
Give your skin some extra TLC in the upcoming winter months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is coming and that means not only dry air outside, but it also means dry heat in our homes. Neither are good for the skin. It’s so crucial you give your skin a little more TLC during the winter months. Here’s Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetic's top 5 ways to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and glowing all winter long.
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
WCNC
Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.
Two Shot, Others Hurt at Asian Doll College Concert in North Carolina
Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Shutters Gaming Network G4 TVMIPCOM: Alyssa Milano Looks Back on Life of Activism, Urges Women to Stand TogetherEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft Video footage from the concert shows that a fight...
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0