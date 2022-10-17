ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
FORT MILL, SC
WLTX.com

This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Give your skin some extra TLC in the upcoming winter months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is coming and that means not only dry air outside, but it also means dry heat in our homes. Neither are good for the skin. It’s so crucial you give your skin a little more TLC during the winter months. Here’s Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetic's top 5 ways to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and glowing all winter long.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hollywood Reporter

Two Shot, Others Hurt at Asian Doll College Concert in North Carolina

Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Shutters Gaming Network G4 TVMIPCOM: Alyssa Milano Looks Back on Life of Activism, Urges Women to Stand TogetherEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft Video footage from the concert shows that a fight...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

