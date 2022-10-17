Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Broadcaster Wes Durham speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Sports Club had a special guest Monday evening with a local connection. Wes Durham began his sportscasting career at Radford and has since called games for ACC football, basketball, and play-by-play for the Atlanta Falcons. At Monday night’s event, he spoke about the athletic talent in the Roanoke Valley, the state of college football and the ways he thinks the sport will change.
5 Questions for Virginia Tech’s Offense in 5 Final Games
Virginia Tech is essentially at the halfway point of the year. Yes, they’re technically one game past it at seven games played with five to go, but the bye week is placed close enough this season to be a de facto midway point. Tech is taking this open week...
Fitzgerald checks out Virginia Tech, plans to return officially
After landing a scholarship offer last week from Virginia Tech, Nolensville (TN) three-star wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech. He enjoyed his time in Blacksburg so much that he plans to return officially. “I got to tour the school and the facilities,” Fitzgerald said of...
WDBJ7.com
Singer Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at the Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on...
WSLS
Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors
VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
WDBJ7.com
7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Students at Career Academy turn helium tanks into jack-o-lanterns
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Career Academy in Martinsville prepares 11th and 12th grade students for jobs after high school by giving them real-world experience. Welding students at the academy are using their skills to create jack-o-lanterns out of helium tanks. “First you drain them out of the freon...
WDBJ7.com
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds’ eye view of pipe that’s been...
WDBJ7.com
8th annual Wine by the River Festival returns to Smith River Sports Complex
AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 8th annual Wine by the River Festival is returning to the Smith River Sports Complex this weekend. The festival is October 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, winery and brewery vendors and live music with various artists. The event is held...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway. Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway. The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to...
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
WDBJ7.com
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash led VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. Troopers are still investigating.
