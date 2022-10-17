Read full article on original website
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
'Creed III' Trailer Teases Intense Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Fight
Jordan made his directorial debut for the third installment of the movie franchise.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
tvinsider.com
‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4
NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts. During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season. If you listen to a clip below,...
iheart.com
HBO's "Succession" Season 4 - Trailer
I have been looking forward to the next season of HBO's Succession for what seems like forever, now a first look at season four in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey. You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars. After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram. During...
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Lupita Nyong’o Reacts to Becoming a Meme After Seeing Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o REACTS to Becoming a Meme After Oscars Slap. It was the slap seen all around the world—and Lupita Nyong'o had a front-row seat to the action. Nearly seven months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars, the Black Panther star is sharing how she felt after realizing that she would become a meme for her reaction.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
411mania.com
Titans Season 4 Trailer Previews Upcoming Season On HBO Max
Titans returns for its fourth season on HBO Max next month, and a new trailer previews what’s to come for our heroes. HBO Max revealed the first full trailer for the fourth season of the DC superhero series, w3hich sees the team relocate to Metropolis where an investigation seems to get them involved with Lex Luthor, the occult, and Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) & Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Relationship Speculation With Harry Potter Co-Star Tom Felton
Watch: Emma Watson & Tom Felton Address ROMANCE Rumors. No need for a lumos spell. Because Emma Watson is shining light on where she really stands with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton. Many fans have shipped the duo ever since they learned of Watson's crush on Felton in the...
Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Chastised HBO Series Showrunner About 'Embarrassing' Adaption
"I don't want anything to do with you or your show," Alan Moore recalled telling Damon Lindelof when he reached out via a letter Watchmen creator Alan Moore revealed his terse response to the showrunner of the 2019 HBO series based on his comics when that person reached out via a letter ahead of production. Moore did not name the showrunner, but Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof served in the role. Inspired by Moore's iconic 1987 graphic novel of the same name, the series was set in an "alternate...
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
E! News
