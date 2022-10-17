Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vehicle vs. moped crash on Covil Ave. leaves one dead
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening. A police spokeswoman says it happened near Covil Avenue and involved a vehicle and a moped. Police have confirmed that one person is dead following the incident, and their identity has not yet been...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police have confirmed one person has been killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The fatal crash happened on Covil Ave. The scene has been cleared. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police have not released the name...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday. A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service. Participants built a ramp...
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Police said they found...
WMBF
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County located a woman who was reported missing Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said 29-year-old Dorian Hernandez was found after going missing from an area outside Myrtle Beach. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
Fire destroys outbuilding in Loris area; no injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no injuries in a fire that destroyed an outbuilding Monday in the area of Highway 45 and Goose Bay near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to assist the Loris Fire Department on a structure fire call. The cause of the […]
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WMBF
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown water customers may receive higher bills due to Hurricane Ian damage error
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you live around Elizabethtown, your water bill may be higher than normal this month. Officials say the most recent bills due November 5th reflect 39 days of usage instead of the normal 30- or 31-day calendar month total. This error is due to Hurricane...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer. One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.
WECT
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 248-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Road is headed to the Wilmington City Council for its second reading on Tuesday, October 18. The revised proposal includes recommendations made by the council members at their meeting on Oct. 4. At...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greek Festival Drive-Thru kicks off this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five months after the annual Greek Festival, a special edition Greek Festival Drive-Thru is making a comeback this weekend. The event will run from October 21st through October 23rd, serving up hot, fast and delicious food each day. Drive-thru hours are 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
