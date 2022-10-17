ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vehicle vs. moped crash on Covil Ave. leaves one dead

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening. A police spokeswoman says it happened near Covil Avenue and involved a vehicle and a moped. Police have confirmed that one person is dead following the incident, and their identity has not yet been...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Greek Festival Drive-Thru kicks off this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five months after the annual Greek Festival, a special edition Greek Festival Drive-Thru is making a comeback this weekend. The event will run from October 21st through October 23rd, serving up hot, fast and delicious food each day. Drive-thru hours are 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC

