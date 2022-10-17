Read full article on original website
TheGame Deads
2d ago
Do you really think that $1.68 million is going to be noticed by the billions they bring in? Fine them something like $4 billion and they’ll quit.
2
Jeremy Paul
2d ago
Well deserved. I worked at a DG Distribution center that was full of feral cats, a few stray dogs, bats, and the growing amount of fecal matter they left on boxes. The day they told us to clock out and return to work unpaid, I left.
2
