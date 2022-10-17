Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup are inactive?
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable.
The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled out. Among the Denver players who were considered questionable entering Monday night's game include linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) and tackle Billy Turner (knee).
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Broncos have released which players will be inactive for the Week 6 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- WR Keenan Allen
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- C Corey Linsley
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DL Christian Covington
Broncos inactives
- WR Jalen Virgil
- CB Darius Phillips
- S Caden Sterns
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell
- LB Josey Jewell
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
View the original article to see embedded media.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
- Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Game Prediction
- Chargers Channeling Healthy Competition Between Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley
- Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Saturday
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.
Comments / 0