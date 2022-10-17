ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline's construction, state regulators said Monday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project.

Combined with the previous DNR actions, and in partnership with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the investigations have resulted in more than $11 million in payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge, according to the state agencies.

The Minnesota agency investigation found that Enbridge violated regulations when it discharged construction storm water into wetlands and inadvertently releasing drilling mud into surface water at 12 locations in June and August of 2021. The DNR also finalized agreements with Enbridge to address three aquifer breaches related to Line 3 construction.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said Monday he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer.

A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.

“Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time,” the statement said.

Enbridge said $7.5 million of the $11 million will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects.

“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.

Environmentalist Winona LaDuke, applauded the action taken by the state and attorney general, but added the agencies failed Minnesota's natural resources and tribal treaty rights by allowing the project to continue.

“Remember that the aquifer is still hemorrhaging water and the level of contamination is increasing,” the executive director of Honor the Earth said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said...
JACKSON, MS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wildfires and smoke continue to be problematic for fire crews throughout Washington

Monroe, WA. – Wildfires in Western Washington continue to produce a ton of smoke filling the air, taking a toll on everyone. According the current incident commander Leonard Johnson, the Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,776 acres and is 43% contained. KIRO 7 asked Johnson if there could have been a strategy that could have helped to contain the smoke. Johnson says there is a simple answer: no. He says the main strategies for them is to make sure the public is safe and no homes and cities are in harm’s way.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Two top New York state officials on Tuesday called on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by a gunman as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX — (AP) — A voter registration error may have caused some Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. A problem with the link between voter registration and driver's license databases may have caused as many as 6,000 voters to be improperly flagged as lacking proof of citizenship documentation on file. Election officials are sifting through the list to determine how many of the 6,000 were improperly flagged.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. — (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rain finally falls on Western Washington

Light showers fell onto Western Washington on Thursday, the precursor to a bigger rain event that will signify the end of summer and the beginning of our fall season. The brief rain showers were not measurable in some areas, but still brought excitement around the region. The big change starts...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
137K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy