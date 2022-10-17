ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak

Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

13k Illini football tickets sold in latest flash sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The final numbers are in from the Illinois athletic department’s “Buy Week” flash sale of Illini football tickets. Brett Moore, Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics Communication, said that during the 18-hour sale, 13,450 tickets were purchased at the discounted price of $18. He said that some areas of the stadium sold […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WIAA, St. Thomas More agreement reached after basketball fight suit

MILWAUKEE - What started as a fight on the basketball court has been resolved seven months after it ended up in the court of law. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the president of St. Thomas More confirmed they reached an agreement with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association. It comes after the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
RANTOUL, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
mahometdaily.com

New Junior High planned capacity between 900-1000 students, current enrollment at 813

In a little over three weeks, the decision on the Nov. 8 ballot for $59.4 million in the Mahomet-Seymour School District referendum will be tabulated. The district is asking voters to approve a property tax increase for the next 20 years in order to construct a 135,000-140,000 square-foot, two-story building to house approximately 900-1,000 sixth- through eighth-grade students on 38 acres that the district currently owns on the east side of the Village limits, just south of Middletown Prairie Elementary, according to the mahometseymour.org website.
WCIA

Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy