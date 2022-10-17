Read full article on original website
Illini RB Josh McCray back at practice, expected to play at Nebraska: 'He looked incredible'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows the look of Josh McCray getting into a zone, rolling his shoulders backward and clamoring for the ball. Thing is, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. hasn’t much seen that in a game. That is, until a week from Saturday at Nebraska. McCray, Illinois’...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Chase Brown emphasize importance of Josh McCray's return on Illinois backfield
Bret Bielema and Chase Brown know better than anyone how much the return of Josh McCary will mean to Illinois. McCray was seen at practice and could return for the Nebraska game per 247Sports’ Joey Wagner. Bielema mentioned how McCray has looked at practice and has been impressed with...
Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak
Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini targets for 2024 after losing ZZ Clark
Illinois basketball took a hit in recruiting with 2024 point guard ZZ Clark deciding to reopen his recruitment. Recruiting losses are few and far between for the Illini. But even with Clark off the books, Illinois has a chance to put together a great class of 2024. Morez Johnson, a...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
13k Illini football tickets sold in latest flash sale
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The final numbers are in from the Illinois athletic department’s “Buy Week” flash sale of Illini football tickets. Brett Moore, Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics Communication, said that during the 18-hour sale, 13,450 tickets were purchased at the discounted price of $18. He said that some areas of the stadium sold […]
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
Daily Digest | Bowl projections for Illini; Two new offers for Illini football
Illinois men’s basketball will start the year ranked. Despite losing five starters, Illinois came in at No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25. Illinois is one of three Big Ten teams ranked, along with Indiana (13) and Michigan (22). But Illinois had one of the biggest talent hauls...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022
Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WIAA, St. Thomas More agreement reached after basketball fight suit
MILWAUKEE - What started as a fight on the basketball court has been resolved seven months after it ended up in the court of law. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the president of St. Thomas More confirmed they reached an agreement with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association. It comes after the...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
mahometdaily.com
New Junior High planned capacity between 900-1000 students, current enrollment at 813
In a little over three weeks, the decision on the Nov. 8 ballot for $59.4 million in the Mahomet-Seymour School District referendum will be tabulated. The district is asking voters to approve a property tax increase for the next 20 years in order to construct a 135,000-140,000 square-foot, two-story building to house approximately 900-1,000 sixth- through eighth-grade students on 38 acres that the district currently owns on the east side of the Village limits, just south of Middletown Prairie Elementary, according to the mahometseymour.org website.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
