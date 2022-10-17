Read full article on original website
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
WWMT
Don't be an Easy Target: Police see rise in property theft near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police said there has been an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Police are so concerned that they issued an alert about the growing problem through social media. The majority of incidents are crimes of opportunity, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
WWMT
School bus safety week: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a zero-tolerance message
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to take caution around busses, especially for 'School Bus Safety Week.'. All week, KDPS is cracking down on drivers who don't obey the law around school busses. Under investigation: Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students...
Fox17
Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
Driver arrested, charged in Grand Rapids fatal crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they believe was the driver involved in a crash over the summer that resulted in the death of another man. The suspect faces single counts of reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press is not naming the man, pending his arraignment in Kent County District Court.
wgvunews.org
GRPD says driver of fatal hit-and-run 'intoxicated' at the time and will be charged
Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that a bicyclist has died after being dragged for several blocks in a hit-and-run, while the driver of the vehicle has been charged in the biker’s death. Authorities Wednesday said that 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh died in the hospital after witnesses found him lying...
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
Police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the man who authorities say was dragged for blocks and the alleged driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh. He had been riding his bike when a...
WWMT
Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy smoke oozed from the second story of a Kalamazoo residence Tuesday, while public safety officers worked to control the fire. School bus safety week: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a zero-tolerance message. The fire was reported at a home on North Edwards Street, near Prouty Street,...
Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home
Officers say that when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
Man pleads in 2019 Battle Creek death
A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
WWMT
Man trapped in vehicle following crash in Allegan County, flown to hospital with injuries
HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders extracted a man from a car wreck Wednesday following a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 130th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. The man's injuries were serious enough that he was flown to the hospital by helicopter, deputies...
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
WWMT
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
