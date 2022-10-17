ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Don't be an Easy Target: Police see rise in property theft near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police said there has been an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Police are so concerned that they issued an alert about the growing problem through social media. The majority of incidents are crimes of opportunity, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver arrested, charged in Grand Rapids fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they believe was the driver involved in a crash over the summer that resulted in the death of another man. The suspect faces single counts of reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press is not naming the man, pending his arraignment in Kent County District Court.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
WWMT

Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy smoke oozed from the second story of a Kalamazoo residence Tuesday, while public safety officers worked to control the fire. School bus safety week: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a zero-tolerance message. The fire was reported at a home on North Edwards Street, near Prouty Street,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
KENT COUNTY, MI

