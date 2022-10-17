ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Sheriff: East El Paso County homicide linked to migrant smuggling

By Andra Litton
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Affidavits obtained by KTSM outline how a migrant smuggling operation was allegedly linked to the violent murder of a 28-year-old man in the Red Sands area of Far East El Paso County last month.

Early Tuesday, September 20, authorities were alerted to a desert area east of Mountain View High School in the 14900 block of Greg to reports of a possible homicide.

Dispatchers learned from an anonymous caller that he was in the desert area of Red Sands when he spotted a group of about five people. Shortly after, the caller described as one of the men shot another in the back of the head two to three times.

An autopsy revealed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He has since been identified as 28-year-old Martin Iran Carreon Adame.

The caller described two vehicles associated with the group of men– a gray and a white Jeep Cherokee. The caller said the shooter looked to be in his early 20s with wavy hair, braces, and a tattoo on his right hand.

The caller added as he was leaving the desert area, the gray Jeep became stuck in the desert area while following him, and he later saw the white Jeep from the desert at a mobile home near Bull Elk and Fawn Drive.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives requested assistance from U.S. Border Patrol Air Support to locate the area where they found a gray Jeep matching the description given by the witness.

Court records say that Carreon Adame’s body was discovered about 5000 feet from the abandoned vehicle.

EPCSO located a white Jeep matching the initial 911 caller’s description at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Fawn Drive. According to court records, deputies heard noises coming from the rear of the mobile home and located three people toward the back of the property.

Investigators also recovered a black handgun inside the restroom.

The three witnesses inside the home identified themselves as Mexican nationals who’d recently crossed into the United States illegally and were being held at a home in the 900 block of E. Nevada Avenue in Central El Paso. A female witness told investigators she was being held along with the two other witnesses and four men, identified by their street names as “Comino,” “Fercho,” “Fernando/Gus,” and “Tio/Pariente.”

She told investigators she left the home on E. Nevada Avenue the night before with the two other witnesses and the victim in the white Jeep. The affidavit claims they were told to follow the other four men in the grey Jeep, where they eventually arrived at the desert area where the shooting later happened.

Initially, the group was shooting at bottles, but when the victim attempted to drive off in the grey SUV, he was stopped and assaulted by the other men. Two of the migrants who witnessed the shooting describe Adame being dragged out of one of the vehicles and shot multiple times in the head by Adolfo Segura Soto, aka ‘Fercho,’ 20. Witnesses also told Major Crimes investigators that Gerardo Alfonso Sanez Holguin, aka ‘Comino,’ 27, instructed Segura Soto to “finish him.”

Court documents identify the two other men involved as 40-year-old Jorge Alberto Saenz and 25-year-old Fernando Segura Soto. Saenz was located in Houston, Texas, and extradited back to El Paso. Segura Soto is still at large. EPCSO believes Segura Soto may have fled to Mexico.

EPCSO says all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and are tied to the human smuggling operation. Anyone with any information about Fernando Segura Soto’s location, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Major Crimes Unit.

Comments / 3

Scat Pack!! 392
2d ago

These crimes are all to often! And Joe Biden and Democrats are responsible! Beto will make it way worse! Vote Red get our country back!

Reply
4
