ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus made a stop in Cenla Tuesday night. In efforts to unify and bring social improvements throughout Louisiana, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is touring the state to hold town hall meetings. On Tuesday at New Scott Olly Baptist Church, Chairman Vincent Pierre and Representative Edward Larvadain III were joined by others to give community members a chance to voice their concerns ahead of the upcoming elections. Cares and concerns voiced at the town hall meeting were mostly centered around education, health care and infrastructure.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO