City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth - clipped version
LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American. First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!. The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. Recent fires re-ignite push for fire safety. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
RPSO looking for stolen 4-wheeler from Otis area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen 4-wheeler taken from the Otis area around October 1. The vehicle is described as a Kawasaki 2008 Brute Force 750 valued at around $6,000. If you have any information on this theft, please contact...
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission. According to officials, White was arrested for Felony Theft over $5,00.
Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance
Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue
ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A nonprofit summer camp in Vernon Parish is raising money to replace their pelican statue after it was stolen, again. Back in 2018, Pedee the Pelican was stolen from Louisiana Lions Camp, a free camp for children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes and childhood cancer. That statue was never returned, but a local art gallery replaced him with a new Pedee, “Re-Pete.”
First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!
NSU’s Purple Swarm heating up as Week 7 presents a new challenge. The Northwestern State Demons are back at home this weekend, coming off a big win against Houston Christian to start 3-0 in the Southland Conference. Now, they are stepping out of conference this weekend as they prepare for No. 18 Southeast Missouri State University.
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus stops in Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus made a stop in Cenla Tuesday night. In efforts to unify and bring social improvements throughout Louisiana, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is touring the state to hold town hall meetings. On Tuesday at New Scott Olly Baptist Church, Chairman Vincent Pierre and Representative Edward Larvadain III were joined by others to give community members a chance to voice their concerns ahead of the upcoming elections. Cares and concerns voiced at the town hall meeting were mostly centered around education, health care and infrastructure.
City appeals civil service board reinstatement of APD lieutenant
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has filed an appeal in the case of Alexandria Police Department Lt. Kenny Rachal, who was reinstated by the city’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Sept. 14. The board’s decision to reinstate Rachal and give him a 60-day suspension was unanimous after a nearly eight-hour long hearing. It means that Rachal is owed back pay and benefits.
The Alexandria Mayoral Forum
Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus made a stop in Cenla Tuesday night. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: RaShawn Louie, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance. Previewing the Alexandria Mayoral Forum.
Firefighters responded to Orchard Street fire Monday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street Monday night. AFD said the fire was fully involved in the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
Natchitoches will close streets for hanging Christmas lights
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said its utility department will be hanging Christmas lights on the streets listed below from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. There will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. These road closures will take place from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. each night.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Roy Fore appointed as Pineville Deputy Chief of Police
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Interim Chief of Police Darrell Basco of the Pineville Police Department has appointed Roy Fore as Deputy Chief of Police. Fore was formerly captain of criminal investigations. The following assignments were also made:. Assistant Chief Joe Salmon: Commander of the Technology and Intelligence Bureau. Captain Marty...
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. An Alexandria man accused of raping an informant during a RADE operation once again failed to appear in court for what was supposed to be a last-minute hearing on a defense motion for suppressing video evidence.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice provided an exclusive look inside the building a small group of troubled teens will soon call home. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will house a select number of young offenders in the coming weeks. The first set could arrive at Angola within one or two weeks, according to OJJ Facilities Director Linda London.
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday. Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,...
