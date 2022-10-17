Read full article on original website
BBC
Robertsbridge: Man arrested after woman, 48, dies in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a woman died in a crash in East Sussex. A red Ducati motorcycle and a black Mercedes collided at about 12:15 BST on Sunday on the A21 at John's Cross, near Robertsbridge, Sussex Police said. The...
Road Traffic's Many Dangers
When many people think of traffic, they think of dangerous streets and highways. However, traffic is also dangerous for many other reasons. Traffic is dangerous because of diseases caused by exhaust fumes. Outmoded road conditions and poor driving habits contribute to the high number of fatalities on the world's roads. In addition, traffic congestion causes fatigue, leading to dangerous road behavior. Therefore, improving road conditions and educating drivers can make transportation safer.
BBC
Leicester roads to close as fire-hit nightclub demolished
Several roads will be closed for a number of weeks to allow a former nightclub to be demolished. The disused Krystals building, in Gravel Street, was badly damaged in a fire, which broke out in the early hours of 4 October. Leicester City Council has said a series of road...
M25 delays: Just Stop Oil protesters climb Dartford Crossing QEII bridge forcing closure
Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close it.The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed since around 4am after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour. At 7.30am, the environmental activist group issued a statement confirming they were behind the closure of the QEII bridge, with two of their supporters climbing to the top.They said the bridge is expected to stay shut for “at least 24 hours” as they continue ongoing protests.Traffic travelling southbound on the M25/A282 is being diverted via the East...
BBC
Men suffer life-changing injuries in e-scooter crash
Two men who crashed an e-scooter into a parked car are in hospital with life-changing injuries. Police said the Viper E-Scooter being ridden by the pair crashed into a parked white Ford Focus in Plymouth. Emergency services were called to North West Road at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
A41 crash between van and HGV sees man rescued from vehicle
Firefighters from Aylesbury attended a crash on the A41 between a van and a heavy goods vehicle. The incident near Waddesdon saw the road close for almost four hours yesterday (October 17.) Two males were out of their vehicle on arrival. Fire crews released one male with suspected head, back...
traveltomorrow.com
Brussels adopts smart traffic lights to reduce speeding
Brussels Region is adopting smart traffic light technology in an attempt to address speeding, reports RTBF. Brussels Mobility has announced the installation of around 50 smart traffic lights so far, in locations around the city. The lights, which cost between €80-90k each, work in conjunction with nearby radar to detect...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M40 and M1 roadworks this week set to close motorways near Beaconsfield, High Wycombe and Milton Keynes
A host of roadworks are set to take place overnight on Buckinghamshire's motorways this week. Motorists are urged to plan ahead as journeys are set to be disrupted. Maintenance work on the M40 between Denham and High Wycombe will see large parts of the motorway closed this week. There are set to be carriageway closures on two occasions.
BBC
New multimillion-pound bus lanes to be built in Somerset
New bus priority lanes will be implemented in two towns by 2025 as part of a multimillion-pound plan. Somerset County Council's bus advisory board was awarded £11.9m from central government to improve bus services. It has said nearly £5.5m will be spent on delivering new bus lanes in Taunton...
