Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close it.The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed since around 4am after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour. At 7.30am, the environmental activist group issued a statement confirming they were behind the closure of the QEII bridge, with two of their supporters climbing to the top.They said the bridge is expected to stay shut for “at least 24 hours” as they continue ongoing protests.Traffic travelling southbound on the M25/A282 is being diverted via the East...

3 DAYS AGO