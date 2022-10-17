ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed by rain, winner-take-all matchup pushed to Tuesday afternoon

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
There's one spot left in the Championship Series, and one game left to decide who gets it. And it will have to wait until Tuesday. After attempting to wait out rain in New York, MLB announced late Monday night that the winner-take-all Game 5 in the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series is postponed until Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The series, already altered by a Game 2 rain delay, will still likely be decided by a bullpen duel, but pitching plans could change with an extra day of rest for Game 2 starters Nestor Cortes Jr. and Shane Bieber. The Yankees had planned to start Jameson Taillon on Monday night, while the Guardians were going with Aaron Civale. That could still be the plan on Tuesday, but there are more options in play.

How did we get here? Well, when Gerrit Cole pitched, the Yankees won. And when he didn't pitch, the Guardians have chipped away and gotten to the Yankees bullpen — both times with clutch hits by rookie Oscar Gonzalez.

The winner will face a tight turnaround to square off against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. No matter who wins, they will have to travel to Houston for Game 1 Wednesday night.

