wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police continue search for person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old and is actively seeking a person of interest. The shooting took place on Green Bay’s east side on Monday, October 17, resulting in the death of Skyé Bleu...
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged for attack on De Pere trail pleads no contest, has attempted homicide dropped
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was charged in connection with the East River Trail attack that left one woman injured in De Pere was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 18-year-old Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to four separate charges, while the judge dismissed the charge...
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
WBAY Green Bay
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘This may be a hoax’: Schools across Wisconsin hit with false alarms of active shooters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools across Wisconsin, including one in Green Bay, were the apparent targets of swatting incidents after police departments received multiple calls of active shooters. The Green Bay Police Department confirmed with Local 5 that there was no shooter at East High School. It was...
whby.com
Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting
—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
wearegreenbay.com
Two men trapped, injured in Manitowoc County rollover crash; deputies believe alcohol a factor
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.
wearegreenbay.com
FOUND: 17-year-old from Manitowoc County was located safe
WEDNESDAY 10/19/2022 – 1:18 p.m. TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the 17-year-old who was reported missing, and was last seen leaving her home on September 28. Authorities say that Sage Larock was found safe. No other information has been provided at this...
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
wearegreenbay.com
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac Police Department gets creative in recruiting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been reporting on the difficulties police departments have in recruiting. The Fond du Lac Police Department is taking a new, creative approach to attract job candidates. “Welcome to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. We want you to be a...
WBAY Green Bay
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay family is mourning after police confirmed the 5-year-old girl who was shot yesterday died at the hospital. The community came together Tuesday night near the girl’s home for a candlelight vigil and to give support to her family. Her mother talked about the heartache.
