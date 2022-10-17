ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
whby.com

Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting

—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FOUND: 17-year-old from Manitowoc County was located safe

WEDNESDAY 10/19/2022 – 1:18 p.m. TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the 17-year-old who was reported missing, and was last seen leaving her home on September 28. Authorities say that Sage Larock was found safe. No other information has been provided at this...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died

Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

