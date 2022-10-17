Read full article on original website
16-year-old charged with carjacking 72-year-old man, then crashing vehicle on South Side
Chicago police said the carjacking took place at Sacramento Avenue and West 87th Street when a 16-year-old pulled a 72-year-old man from his car in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The teenager is set to appear in court Wednesday
Man fatally shot while sitting in parked car on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the city’s South Deering neighborhood on Far South Side Thursday morning. The 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car near the 2900 block of East 126th Street around 5:46 a.m. when shots were fired. He […]
6 hurt in crash involving CPD squad car in Woodlawn, paramedics say
The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene.
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side
Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill.
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next two hours. Man hit by UTV. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Wappapello man...
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car
CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later.
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
Oak Park gas stations fight to stay open 24 hours
Village officials passed a law last month mandating that gas stations close between midnight and 5 a.m.
Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
Man charged with battery for touching 6-year-old at mall | Police reports Oct. 10-16
North Riverside police charged a 38-year-old Cicero man with battery after he allegedly touched the shoulder and held the hand of a 6-year-old boy who was eating with other children at a table in the food court of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
Missing woman Jacqueline Mainor last seen in Matteson, police say
Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
