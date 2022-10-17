ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

WGN News

Man fatally shot while sitting in parked car on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the city’s South Deering neighborhood on Far South Side Thursday morning. The 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car near the 2900 block of East 126th Street around 5:46 a.m. when shots were fired. He […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
CARY, IL
CBS Chicago

Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

