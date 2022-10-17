ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits

This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
Alaska diversity experts say higher wages for racially diverse essential health care professionals are key to improving equity

While industry leaders have made progress in addressing some disparities in health care, it’s clear that many inequities remain in place. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those inequities, which some experts discussed at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
Alaska, Washington doctors discuss collaborative efforts needed to care for patients with complex needs

Alaska health care providers are increasingly collaborating with their counterparts from the lower 48 states, particularly in Washington, on patient care. Doctors from both states discussed that process during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
Alaska mental health professionals discuss state’s new crisis response services

Mental health professionals are working to implement a plethora of new crisis response services in Alaska, and a few experts discussed current initiatives at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Eric Boyer,...
Michigan Medicine CEO says supporting workforce is still a top priority heading into 2023

In a recently released podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine Senior Vice President and CEO T. Anthony Denton said that continuing to address state health care workforce shortages and long-term sustainability of the state health care ecosystem will be top priorities for the 2022-2023 program year.
Utah governor focused on addressing social media’s harms to youth mental health

Utah Governor Spencer Cox gave an address Wednesday on the negative effects that social media has on the mental well-being of children and youth. Speaking at a local middle school, the governor announced the creation of the Office of Families under the Division of Family Health that will be focused on addressing social media’s negative impact on teens.
Convening Panel

We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference! Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with for our event. Want...
Alaska lawmakers weigh in on key legislative priorities

Alaska lawmakers from both sides of the aisle weighed in on some of their key legislative priorities during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes and Rep. Ken...
Health plans continue opposition against DHCS’s 2024 Medi-Cal managed care contract awards

Health plans, including Blue Shield of California, Health Net, and Community Health Group Partnership Plan, have filed lawsuits against the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) following the first ever statewide competitive procurement for commercial Medi-Cal managed care plans for the 2024 Medi-Cal contract awards. Get the latest state-specific...
Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November

Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other “natural” psychedelic compounds. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
Keynote: A conversation with DOH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink

“The cheapest patients are healthy patients, and so collectively we need to move in that direction.”. We were honored to have Anne Zink, MD, the Chief Medical Officer of the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) deliver the Morning Keynote at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference earlier this month.
