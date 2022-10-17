ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

H-E-B Expanding Texas Locations

The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
valleyventana.org

Construction on Texas 46 begins

Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
SPRING BRANCH, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
