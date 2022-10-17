Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
20 people detained in two gambling busts in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people were detained and multiple gambling machines and stolen cars were seized during an operation bust at two places in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
kut.org
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide it with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they'll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
Talks about going after 'Bad Actor' apartment complexes start tonight
SAN ANTONIO — Proactive apartment inspections are more an idea than a reality in San Antonio, for now. But the second line of a new release makes the probability sound very real 'begins discussion for creation of program and new ordinance.'. Amin Tohmaz, Deputy Director of Development, knows what...
AFD: Gas station store catches fire in southeast Austin
A gas station caught fire in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.
KSAT 12
At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side. Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found heavy smoke...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
