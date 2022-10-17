Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud sets latest Ohio State record during Week 8 blowout of Iowa
C.J. Stroud set another Buckeye QB record in Week 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With a stellar performance against the Hawkeyes, Stroud now has more games with 4 passing TDs than any other Buckeye QB in program history, with 12 such games. Stroud passes J.T. Barrett, who had 11 such...
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Legendary College Football Coach Has Endorsed Herschel Walker
With the midterm elections just around the corner, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is showing his support for Herschel Walker. Walker, a former star running back, is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia. He's going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. In a minute-long advertisement released by Walker's campaign team,...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa OL quickly deletes cryptic tweet sent during halftime of Ohio State State game
Justin Britt is out for the season after complications with a previous knee injury that he had. The offensive lineman was seen tweeting during half-time of the Ohio State game. Britt must’ve been watching how the team played as a whole, because he posted a tweet with just a period...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Warning News
Veteran college basketball coach Tom Izzo has been an outspoken opponent of the new transfer-portal era in the sport. In fact, he's so against today's transfer uptick that he's willing to fail if it means doing things the way he's done it for decades. “We could be damn good and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State
Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem
We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman
Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost couldn't be fired for NCAA violations committed in 2020, per metrics document
Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska over 2 months ago as a disappointing tenure as Cornhuskers head coach came to an end. But with the release of a metrics document detailing the guidelines Frost had established with athletics director Trev Alberts in order to retain his job, some previously-unknown information has come to light.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm updates likelihood Charlie Jones is able to play in Week 8
Jeff Brohm gave an update on Purdue’s leading receiver Charlie Jones, who is battling an injury, on Thursday. Jones has been dealing with an unknown lingering injury for the past four weeks after heading to the locker room in Week 3. Despite that, he has still been a participant in each game since.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple reacts to Trey Palmer's accomplishments, makes pitch for playmakers to choose Nebraska
Mark Whipple has turned in some big performances as the OC for Nebraska. Nebraska football has failed to meet the expectations set at the beginning of the season as a team. Trey Palmer, 1 of several high-profile transfers that joined the Huskers this offseason, has not. Palmer continues to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list
Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
