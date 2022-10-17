Read full article on original website
ronjohns
2d ago
Sounds good but please do not forget we will need more posecutors, judges and jail staff.l, as well
Reply
3
Related
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney voices concern over Youngkin's 'Operation Bold Blue Line'
NORFOLK, Va. — New plans to tackle crime at the state level are getting scrutiny here in Norfolk. "Operation Bold Blue Line" is a new safety initiative by Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration to tackle violent crime across Virginia. State officials announced the plan at a press conference in Norfolk on Monday.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Governor shares crime-fighting ideas. Not everyone is thrilled with his plan.
While many people agree more must be done to fight crime, the leaders of some Virginia groups have come out against parts of the plan.
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Central Va. police are doing this in hopes to stop catalytic converter thefts
Dubbed “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown,” drivers can sign up to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle painted for free at five Midas locations throughout the region.
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
Virginia lawmakers split on path forward for income tax reform
A new study lays out several options for improving the fairness of Virginia’s income tax system, including raising rates for the highest income earners, but lawmakers are split on the path forward.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
NBC 29 News
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Virginia are more likely to arrest Black people than white people for marijuana-related offenses, according to the Washington Post. JM Pedini with Virginia NORML says the legalization of marijuana has significantly reduced arrests, but policy change does not alter police practices. “Legalization as a...
New law in Virginia will allow people to register and vote at the polls this year
Monday, October 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, you can register and vote on the same day - even on Election Day.
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
Comments / 1