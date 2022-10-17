ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Azeez Ojulari updates

Perhaps Monday’s signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad was the first indication that neither Kadarius Toney (hamstring) nor Kenny Golladay (knee) will be ready for the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. A more concrete indication came Wednesday when coach...
NBC Sports

Former Titans, 49ers tight end Delanie Walker officially retires

Delanie Walker is calling it a career. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday after 14 seasons. Walker, 38, hasn’t played since 2019. He played the first seven of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and the last seven with the Tennessee Titans, who will honor him with a retirement ceremony at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.
