Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Chicago-area residents got $16M in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds: feds
CHICAGO - Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted for allegedly obtaining at least $16 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans for various businesses they claimed to own and operate in Illinois and Florida, federal prosecutors said. Maja Nikolic, 34, of Brookfield, Marko Nikolic, 34, of La Grange, Nebojsa Simeunovic, 37,...
Illinois congresswoman stalling Daylight Saving Time bill
The fate of a bill that seven in 10 Americans want to see become law is stalled in a committee chaired by local congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.
Covid-19 requirement changes announced for healthcare facilities
Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines
CHICAGO - Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most. Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required. Face coverings are also no longer required in all...
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
A University of Illinois student skipped Homecoming this past weekend, choosing to meet with the Vice President of the United States instead.
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
5 charged for possessing US postal service keys, stolen mail
Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail.
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch
When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0