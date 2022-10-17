ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man

The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth

It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant

You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help

Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week

Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know

I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
Portland Malt Shoppe Closed For 2022 Season

If you've been outside recently, you don't need me to tell you: winter is here and here to stay. That means, many of our seasonal businesses have or are closing up shop, most recently the famous Portland Malt Shoppe. Another seasonal business, a drive-in serving classics called A & Dubs,...
