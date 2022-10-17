Read full article on original website
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
Wisconsin Democratic Senator Janet Bewley Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Democratic Senator Janet Bewley - the Wisconsin Senator involved in a car crash this summer that resulted in the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. The crash occurred on July 22 in Ashland. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports...
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
The 26th Annual Taste At Fitger’s Fundraiser Is Postponed Until Next Year
For over 25 years (with a gap during the height of Covid-19) over 40 of the finest restaurants in the Twin Ports would all gather together throughout the historic bluestone walls of the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth to help raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank. Every...
Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know
I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
Portland Malt Shoppe Closed For 2022 Season
If you've been outside recently, you don't need me to tell you: winter is here and here to stay. That means, many of our seasonal businesses have or are closing up shop, most recently the famous Portland Malt Shoppe. Another seasonal business, a drive-in serving classics called A & Dubs,...
