Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
oilcity.news
Casper man arrested Wednesday charged as felon in possession of firearm
CASPER, Wyo — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1:00 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper
Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
oilcity.news
Casper man charged with murder will undergo third evaluation before entering plea
CASPER, Wyo. — Though arrested and charged with second-degree murder over a year ago, it may be at least another six months before Justin Armando Marquez, 41, enters a plea in Natrona County District Court. Marquez is charged in the death of Casper resident Ryan Schroeder, whose body was...
oilcity.news
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
oilcity.news
Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April
CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/12/22–10/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Casper Police: Delivery Truck Suffered ‘Catastrophic Damage’ After Driving Under McKinley Bridge
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but the Casper Police Department offered a few more in an update to the delivery truck attempting to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge last week. On October 11, a delivery truck traveling north on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the 11-foot bridge....
oilcity.news
Casper City Council rescheduling first reading of new false alarm rules for Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council was initially slated to hold the first reading for consideration of a proposed new ordinance aiming to crack down on repeat false private intrusion and false hold-up alarms on Tuesday, but will likely reschedule that for Tuesday, Nov. 1. During Tuesday’s regular...
oilcity.news
Centennial’s Sandra Stille named Teacher of the Year for Natrona County School District
CASPER, Wyo. — A Centennial Junior High School Language Arts teacher has been named the Teacher of the Year for the Natrona County School District. Sandra “Sandi” Stille is the Teacher of the Year, NCSD said in an announcement on Saturday. Stille was selected from among the following teachers who were nominated by their colleagues for the award, NCSD said:
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS exploring new therapy dog program; PD seeking $100K grant for mental health support
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard some updates from both the Casper Fire-EMS Department and the Casper Police Department regarding efforts to support the mental health of first responders in the community. Cameron Siplon, Casper Fire-EMS deputy chief for operations and training, told the City...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway
Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves
Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
oilcity.news
Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash along Wyoming 95, near Rolling Hills. The driver, heading northbound in a pickup truck, swerved over the center line and briefly ran off the road on the left side before steering to the right and reentering the road. However, he then left the road on the right side and, in attempting to once again correct and reenter the roadway, he sharply turned left, leading to a rollover, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.
oilcity.news
Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue
MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
Comments / 0