Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man arrested Wednesday charged as felon in possession of firearm

CASPER, Wyo — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1:00 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April

CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
oilcity.news

Centennial’s Sandra Stille named Teacher of the Year for Natrona County School District

CASPER, Wyo. — A Centennial Junior High School Language Arts teacher has been named the Teacher of the Year for the Natrona County School District. Sandra “Sandi” Stille is the Teacher of the Year, NCSD said in an announcement on Saturday. Stille was selected from among the following teachers who were nominated by their colleagues for the award, NCSD said:
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves

Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash along Wyoming 95, near Rolling Hills. The driver, heading northbound in a pickup truck, swerved over the center line and briefly ran off the road on the left side before steering to the right and reentering the road. However, he then left the road on the right side and, in attempting to once again correct and reenter the roadway, he sharply turned left, leading to a rollover, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.
ROLLING HILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue

MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
MILLS, WY

