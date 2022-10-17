Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.

