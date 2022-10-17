Read full article on original website
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Sporting News
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
BBC
NBA: Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Lakers in season opener
Stephen Curry scored 33 points as the Golden State Warriors began the defence of their NBA title with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Eight-time All-Star Curry, 34, led the Warriors' scoring while Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points. The Warriors are aiming for a fifth title in the...
NBC Connecticut
2022-23 NBA Season Predictions for Finals, MVP and Rookie of the Year
2022-23 NBA season predictions for Finals matchups, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA regular season is in full swing and the race for the championship is on. Fresh off their 4-2 series win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will look to defend...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night
The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
NBC Connecticut
Bronny James Secures Beats by Dre NIL Deal, Stars in Commercial With LeBron
Bronny James secures Beats by Dre NIL deal, stars in commercial with LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's been quite the month for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James. Just days after the young Sierra Canyon star finalized a NIL endorsement deal with Nike, he...
NBC Connecticut
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team
The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
NBA League Pass 2022: Price, Free Trial Info, How To Watch NBA League Pass
The NBA returned last night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers. The first full slate of basketball action takes place tonight, with ESPN airing the Knicks-Grizzlies game at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Mavericks/Suns matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET. But if you’re looking to watch some out-of-market NBA action, you’re going to need NBA League Pass.
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
Russell Westbrook is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip
If you’re looking for fantasy hockey tips for the games ahead, you have come to the right place. As the
