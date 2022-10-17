ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season

A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
2022-23 NBA Season Predictions for Finals, MVP and Rookie of the Year

2022-23 NBA season predictions for Finals matchups, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA regular season is in full swing and the race for the championship is on. Fresh off their 4-2 series win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will look to defend...
Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team

The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
NBA League Pass 2022: Price, Free Trial Info, How To Watch NBA League Pass

The NBA returned last night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers. The first full slate of basketball action takes place tonight, with ESPN airing the Knicks-Grizzlies game at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Mavericks/Suns matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET. But if you’re looking to watch some out-of-market NBA action, you’re going to need NBA League Pass.
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics

There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
