[Brief] A geared bulker struck an STS gantry crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica on October 20, and the moment was captured by a witness on the pier. The bulker Irma (IMO 9180396) arrived at Puerto Moin on the night of October 18 and berthed at a breakbulk terminal on the port's small commercial quay. AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that she remained there until 1100 hours on Thursday morning, when she got under way to the south as though planning to shift berths.

1 DAY AGO