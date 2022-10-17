Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Boston's Largest Ship Ever Docks After Port Upgrades
For the second time in 2022, the Port of Boston has broken its record with the largest ever container vessel arriving in the port. The larger ships are coming to the port as part of a multi-year expansion project recently completed designed to make the port more accessible and add new capabilities at the port’s Conley Terminal.
maritime-executive.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for World’s Largest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International provided the first details on its much anticipated new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which has been under construction in Finland for a year. At 250,800 gross tons, the new cruise ship will be more than five percent larger in volume than the line’s Oasis class, making her the largest cruise ship in the world.
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine to Convert Drill Rigs to FLNG for New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy is taking a creative approach to addressing the strong continuing demand for infrastructure to support liquified natural gas production. The energy infrastructure company has awarded a contract to Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine for the engineering and conversion of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels to Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facilities.
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoids Two "Drone-Driven Explosions" at Port in Yemen
On Friday afternoon, the tanker Nissos Kea survived an apparent attempted strike by two drones off the coast of Yemen, according to her operator. Okeanis Eco Tankers reported Friday that one of its tankers, the 300,000 dwt VLCC Nissos Kea, encountered a unique security threat when it called at the port of Ash Shihr. The port consists of two SPM loading buoys offshore, and AIS data shows that the Kea arrived at about 1200 hours GMT on Friday.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Geared Bulker Strikes an STS Crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica
[Brief] A geared bulker struck an STS gantry crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica on October 20, and the moment was captured by a witness on the pier. The bulker Irma (IMO 9180396) arrived at Puerto Moin on the night of October 18 and berthed at a breakbulk terminal on the port's small commercial quay. AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that she remained there until 1100 hours on Thursday morning, when she got under way to the south as though planning to shift berths.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk-MSC Partnership Tests Terminal Expected to Be West African Hub
Testing was recently completed at the Ivory Coast’s new container terminal which is due to open in November. Built by the Chinese and operated in a partnership between companies owned by Maersk and MSC, the new terminal is seen as a gateway for trade growth in West Africa and part of the going focus on the opportunities in Africa by the major carriers.
maritime-executive.com
T&E Says Maritime Switch to LNG is Irresponsible Due to Energy Crisis
European NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) renewed its efforts to stop the further adoption of liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel calling the industry’s switch to LNG “irresponsible in times of energy crisis.” The environmentalist group which has long been critical of methane pollution from LNG issued a new report citing the competition from the maritime industry as Europe struggles to achieve energy independence.
maritime-executive.com
Germany May Allow Chinese Port Investment Despite Internal Opposition
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears to be backing China Cosco's bid to buy a 35 percent stake in the Tollerot container terminal at Hamburg - despite opposition from six federal ministries in his own government, according to a new report from two German public broadcasters. The Tollerot deal has been...
maritime-executive.com
Japan Coast Guard Launches Surveillance with Remotely Piloted Aircraft
With tensions running high in the region, the Japan Coast Guard has added a new surveillance tool to expand its capabilities in monitoring the waters off Japan’s northeastern coast. The Coast Guard’s first remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) took flight from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Air Station Hachinohe on October 19.
Comments / 0