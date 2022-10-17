ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RZ Game Ball Winner: Whitehouse Wildcats

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Wildcats got past Hallsville in the game of the week. Here is KLTV’s Michael Coleman with the game ball presentation to coach Kyle Westerberg. Michael Coleman: “This week our Red Zone Game Ball winner is the Whitehouse Wildcats. This is Coach Kyle Westerberg. And...
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown

Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter.
Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown. During Friday's game against Texas High, Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards...
Tyler Legacy coach says they have to put in best effort to make playoffs

Tyler Legacy coach says they have to put in best effort to make playoffs
Week 9 Red Zone weather forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be mild and occasionally breezy, but totally dry! No rain in the forecast for today with clear skies over East Texas, but south winds will be a bit on the breezy side, occasionally blowing upwards of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will sit close to 80 degrees by kick-off time, and will only drop to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports two men in a SUV reported stolen in the Dallas area were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Lufkin. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, of Channelview is charged with second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. Bryan...
Kitchen Pickin’: A little bit of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff brings a piece of East Texas, Hollywood, and a big ugly/beautiful appliance from the 1970s. Plus Steph has a 80-year-old treasure from a junk sale in Wood County. Corelle snowflake blue garland. Jeff: You can pretty much...
Hiway 80 Garage Sale

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond.
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
