AEW Dark Elevation Results (10/17) - Austin And Colten Gunn Vs. The Bollywood Boyz, Athena And Frankie Kazarian In Action

Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
The Rock Confirms Talks With Nick Khan About Potential Role Behind The Scenes In WWE
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has worn many hats throughout his entertainment career. First he was a pro wrestling superstar, then he transitioned into an international film star, and he's even found time to be co-owner of a football league, among other business ventures. Could the next hat he wears be that of a behind-the-scenes power player in pro wrestling?
DDP Reveals Recent DM Exchange With Randy Orton
Diamond Dallas Page has recalled a nice message sent to him by WWE superstar Randy Orton. DDP has praised Orton over the years and even defended "The Viper" from those who claim he stole the Diamond Cutter. DDP's kind words haven't gone unnoticed. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast,"...
Kevin Nash Was Accidentally Stabbed By His Co-Star In The Punisher
Whenever Kevin Nash stepped inside the wrestling ring, he meant business. The 6-foot-10 wrestler had a tremendous career, which saw him win multiple championships in various promotions. He has also been seen in various acting roles, including the "Magic Mike" movies, "Dog," and "The Longest Yard". Professional wrestling, in a...
Jon Moxley Opens Up About His Pre-Rehab Head Space: 'I Was All F--Ed Up'
It's been almost a year now since AEW World Champion Jon Moxley checked into rehab for an ongoing struggle with alcoholism, later returning to AEW and other wrestling promotions in January 2022. Since then, Mox has been on a roll, putting on memorable, bloody matches and winning the AEW World Title two more times this year alone. During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Mox reflected on his climb back to the top of the card, acknowledging significant changes that have happened for him both mentally and physically.
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Relationship With Bret Hart
Few wrestlers have shared the kind of storied rivalry, both in and out of the ring, as the one between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Michaels, who now works as a producer for "WWE NXT," made an appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani and the topic of his feud against Hart was brought up. Thankfully, Michaels had nothing but good things to say about his old foe.
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
Alexa Bliss Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Bray Wyatt Connection
A WWE star's latest Instagram post has fans buzzing about a possible reunion of one of the eeriest partnerships in recent memory. Alexa Bliss posted a selfie Monday on Instagram, donning black eyeshadow and a KISS t-shirt, while captioning her post: "Welcome to my nightmare...I think you're gonna like it here."
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
