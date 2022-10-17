Read full article on original website
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
SFGate
Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
Las Vegas police seek to identify man accused of beating woman to death in January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of beating a woman to death in January. The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s. Police had received a report of a person being […]
Las Vegas police: Man dressed up as woman at airport in identify theft, made terror threat
A man attempted to conceal his identity by wearing women’s clothing, a head covering and glasses while trying to buy a ticket in another person's name for a flight out of Harry Reid International Airport before making a terror threat inside a terminal, police said.
Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The two men were arguing about parking before […]
Police standoff ends on Cheyenne, man taken into custody
Cheyenne shut down due to police standoff with truck driver.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Las Vegas man stabbed mother, 74, nearly 70 times, killing her, detective says
The Las Vegas man accused of killing his mother last month stabbed her nearly 70 times, investigators said.
Bulletproof vest meant to protect fallen Las Vegas officer considered standard among law enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The bullet that killed a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer (LVMPD) last week went through the bulletproof vest that was supposed to protect him, investigators said. Officials cast doubt that any vest would have saved him, yet hundreds of officers in the valley wear that vest every day. Andrew Walsh, LVMPD assistant […]
Man shot, killed in parking lot during fight, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is at large after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the northeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street near Carey Avenue. A man was found in […]
LVMPD: Altercation over parking led to a shooting, 34-year-old man dead
A school in the south Las Vegas valley is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby residence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Mail ballots could be reason for thefts, Las Vegas mailbox break-ins, police say
Police warn that mail theft is on the rise and mail ballots might be one of the targets. Credit cards are also targeted by thieves.
Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
The former Clark County accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death is expected to seek bail when he appears in court Tuesday morning.
Newborn baby surrendered at Henderson fire station
The infant was advised to be in good health and her surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, Henderson police say.
