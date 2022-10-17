Read full article on original website
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
Suzanne Allison: Rid the government of Free Staters, politicians who don't speak up
Thanks to the Laconia Daily Sun for the article “As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency.” (Oct. 17)
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
State and Laconia city officials have been trying to sell the property since the Department of Corrections closed a prison on the site in 2009. (Alan MacRae | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Jennifer A. Nelson, 37
MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon. Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost...
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bolduc at campaign stop in Laconia
LACONIA — Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard appeared at Bernini Pizzeria and Wine Bar on Monday afternoon to endorse Republican candidate Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate. The Italian restaurant was packed with onlookers, supporters and campaign staff. At the patio exit stood Bolduc, wearing...
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
Sandra Burt, 76
CENTER BARNSTEAD — Sandra Esty Burt, 76, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved "Neva Dun Farm" home in Center Barnstead, with her husband Ken by her side. He remained with her 24/7 as caregiver for the last seven months and with the help of Bayada Hospice, their son Ezra, and his daughter Jaden Burt (who has lived with her grandparents prior to just starting freshman year at UNH). Together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2022.
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
Barbara Zeckhausen
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
Linda Dow, 65
GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry. Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past...
Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff
LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
Man gets 12 to 24 years in fatal overdose case
Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result. Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.
