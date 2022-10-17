Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center. 7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information...
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation is getting ready for its annual banquet. 7News spoke with Clarence Fortney, the Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent, and Amanda Bay, a Banquet Chair, about this year’s banquet, what’s new, and how the foundation works to benefit the community and surrounding schools.
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosted a “help raise dough” event to help the Lawton Hawks Athletics group, who work to offset the cost of signing children up for sports for families in the community. The fundraiser allowed customers to donate 25% of their total...
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
Mayor Booker participates in 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy efficiency at the 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day. Energy efficiency helps to cut utility bills and reduce pollution, but is also an economic engine, amassing a U.S. workforce of nearly 2.4...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
Cameron University hosts “Meet the Candidates” forum
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A number of candidates for various statewide and area offices were in Lawton to meet with potential voters ahead of the November election. Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center hosted its second “Meet the Candidates” public forum Tuesday evening. The forum...
Isn’t This Is Every Town In Oklahoma?
I moved to Lawton just a few years after the turn of the century. It was still a gritty town with a tough reputation. Dive bars lined the old streets, but it was full of charm. Nobody knew their neighbors, and that was a good thing. But things sure have changed in the last fifteen years.
LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is taking a unique approach when it comes to training officers who already have experience in law enforcement. The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed to the 21-week academy for recruits with no background in law enforcement.
Donations needed for new Shepler Park redesign
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council’s approved conceptual designs in July. The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority commissioned the new designs, which were prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to reconstruct Shepler Park into an outdoor event venue. Officials...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
This Oklahoma Pumpkin Patch in Lawton is the Perfect Place to go for Some Fall Family Fun
This Oklahoma pumpkin patch has some of the most amazing views and some of the most delicious eats and treats in the entire Sooner State. This farm and ranch are located near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge across from Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, OK. If you're looking for some fall family fun that everyone will enjoy and is VERY AFFORDABLE, you'll definitely want to check this place out for an unforgettable afternoon.
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
Ft. Sill trains gate guards on signs of Domestic Violence
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month and gate guards on Fort Sill are being trained to look for signs of abuse as people come on post. Fort Sill’s Domestic Abuse Victim Advocates are behind the training, giving guards the tools they need to help those who need it.
Fire breaks out at sanitizer plant in Grady Co.
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire broke out Wednesday at H&B Machine and Manufacturing in Grady County, possibly due to improperly disposed boxes of sanitizer. The fire broke out just south of Chickasha, off HWY-81, but, luckily, traffic was not affected in the area. Firefighters worked to keep...
Cotton County Commissioner District 1 race
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for district one commissioner is coming to an end and both men who are running have experience in the position. Mike Woods is the current man in charge. His opponent Edward Eschiti is a former commissioner who wants to make a return to the political realm. Each candidate feels their people skills set them apart from one another.
Park Jones Realty Report 10/18/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton. This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week. There are now 330 homes...
Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?
Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town. Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
