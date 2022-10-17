Read full article on original website
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
KOCO
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
Most Oklahoma counties are ‘maternity care deserts’
Maternity care deserts cover the state of Oklahoma.
Study: Oklahoma 9th most dangerous state to drive in
A new study has found that Oklahoma is one of the Top Ten most dangerous US states to drive in.
KOCO
More of Oklahoma could be put into “exceptional drought” category
OKLAHOMA CITY — This week, more of Oklahoma could be put into the “exceptional drought” category. The category is the worst designation given by the United States Department of Agriculture. Both the state and federal governments are working to get much-needed aid to help Oklahomans in the driest areas.
Isn’t This Is Every Town In Oklahoma?
I moved to Lawton just a few years after the turn of the century. It was still a gritty town with a tough reputation. Dive bars lined the old streets, but it was full of charm. Nobody knew their neighbors, and that was a good thing. But things sure have changed in the last fifteen years.
Oklahoma has 103 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oklahoma using data from Connect K-12.
kswo.com
Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
kswo.com
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
KOCO
Farmers, ranchers across Oklahoma expected to receive $5 million to help with drought
OKLAHOMA CITY — Farmers and ranchers across the state are expected to receive $5 million from the state to help with conservation efforts. The record-breaking heat from this past summer has caused lasting effects of drought on farmers and ranchers across the state, specifically with a lack of hay and water. Now, they’re getting some relief.
Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift
A former Stitt appointee/campaign contributor is indicted for engaging in a scheme where he was paid to set up ghost pot grow licensees. The post Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma
Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center. 7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information...
kswo.com
Park Jones Realty Report 10/18/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton. This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week. There are now 330 homes...
OK Attorney, Stitt Appointee facing charges tied to illegal grow operations
An Oklahoma attorney, who was appointed by Governor Stitt to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID Patients is now in legal trouble.
KOCO
People react to special election to vote on recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Reaction is pouring in after the announcement was made that Oklahomans will have a chance on legalizing recreational marijuana. Gov. Kevin Stitt set the vote for March 7, 2023. This will be a statewide special election. People with the "Yes on 820" Campaign say the governor's proclamation for this vote...
