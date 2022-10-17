ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Government Technology

Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More of Oklahoma could be put into “exceptional drought” category

OKLAHOMA CITY — This week, more of Oklahoma could be put into the “exceptional drought” category. The category is the worst designation given by the United States Department of Agriculture. Both the state and federal governments are working to get much-needed aid to help Oklahomans in the driest areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Isn’t This Is Every Town In Oklahoma?

I moved to Lawton just a few years after the turn of the century. It was still a gritty town with a tough reputation. Dive bars lined the old streets, but it was full of charm. Nobody knew their neighbors, and that was a good thing. But things sure have changed in the last fifteen years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Z94

The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma

Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Park Jones Realty Report 10/18/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton. This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week. There are now 330 homes...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy