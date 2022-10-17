Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg police host annual Domestic Violence Vigil
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hattiesburg Police Department continued an annual tradition to honor and remember both DV victims and survivors. The HPD hosted its annual Domestic Violence Vigil. “They feel like they don’t have a voice, and we are giving them a...
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
Forrest EMA, Unite Way seek to improve Pine Belt disaster response
Online armband sales available for South Mississippi Fair
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost time for the South Mississippi Fair. The fair, which will be hosted at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, opens on Friday, Oct. 21, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 29. Carnival midway hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
City Council accepts anonymous $10,000 donation for Laurel Fire Dept.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council accepted a $10,000 anonymous donation to the Laurel Fire Department at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The money will go to new turnout washers and dryers, which help keep firefighter clothing protected when going into a fire. “They needed something to wash...
College application deadlines create stress for Pine Belt students
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
Forrest General hosts ‘Drop and Shop’ event to benefit cancer patients
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As you start your holiday shopping, Forrest General Hospital wants you to remember cancer patients this season. The hospital’s Spirit of Women is holding its annual three-week Drop and Shop event, starting Nov. 1st. Participants are asked to drop off new cozy items like socks, beanies, mittens and scarves as they shop at participating local stores.
Macedonia VFD responded to five separate incidents Tuesday, Oct. 18
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Oct. 18, was a busy day for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department. Over the course of about 14 hours, the department firefighters and personnel responded to one car wreck, two brush fires and two structure fires. 8:15 p.m. - Firefighters responded to a car wreck...
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Any senior citizens needing help this holiday season have one more day to sign-up for the Salvation Army Christmas Box. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day the Laurel Salvation Army’s Administrative and Social Services Office will accept applications for the food box program. Laurel...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon. Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Lower Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
6pm Headlines 10/19
Hattiesburg store’s early order counters high Halloween candy prices
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can add Halloween candy to the list of items costing more these days. According to the Bureau of Labor’s inflation statistics, prices for sweet treats are up more than 13% nationally over this time last year. However, at Hattiesburg’s Ultimate Party, the staff ordered...
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg. Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened. Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries,...
USM dance students, faculty take a ‘stand’ against domestic violence
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some at the University of Southern Mississippi took a “stand” against domestic violence Tuesday afternoon. But it took them an entire hour to actually make that stand. About one dozen students and faculty in the USM Dance Department took part in a performative event...
10pm Headlines 10/17
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
