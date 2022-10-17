Read full article on original website
Berkeley brothers’ funeral delayed due to autopsy backlog
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since two Berkeley brothers were gunned down at a house party in Oakland and the Sotelo Garcia family said they have not been able to properly mourn their loss. An autopsy backlog in Alameda County is the reason for the delay and Oakland’s rising […]
New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
Government Technology
Oakland, Calif., Police to Use Recorded License Plate Info
(TNS) — Oakland police can continue relying on cameras that record vehicles’ license plate information to investigate crimes, but not without additional oversight and restrictions. After a contentious hearing, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to new policies that will reduce how long police store the data...
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
NBC Bay Area
Car Found After Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in San Francisco Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly happened along Geary Boulevard near Collins, near Kaiser San Francisco. San Francisco police said their officers on scene found an abandoned car in the street. But there were no victims or suspects...
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two arrested in stolen car
Two suspects were arrested early on the morning of Oct. 17 in a 1998 Toyota Camry with an “altered” license plate, according to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page. Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers were informed that it had been reported stolen in...
CoCo DA charges Brentwood man with manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities charged a Brentwood man with two felonies Tuesday for being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek earlier this month.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it filed a two-count felony complaint against 29-year-old Arck Marquez Ramirez. Both felony charges include enhancements for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime and inflicting great bodily injury to the victim, Chung Thu Thi "Tammy" Le. READ MORE: Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday nightLe was struck around 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 while in a crosswalk at the intersection of North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Le was the owner of a Walnut Creek nail salon. She leaves behind a husband and three children. After speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence, Walnut Creek police arrested Ramirez on Friday and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ramirez's arraignment date hasn't yet been set.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Police released a picture later Wednesday from security footage of the person they believe to be the attacker. KRON […]
Lawsuit filed against Fairfield police officer who slammed woman to the ground
A woman who was thrown to the ground by an officer after police were called for help has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairfield and over 50 officers on the Fairfield Police Department force.
Police chase in Oakland ends in bystander death Monday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department. In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as […]
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SFist
Oakland Police Mull Acquiring Robots Armed With Shotguns
The shotgun-toting robots prefer to be called “percussion actuated nonelectric disruptors,” and the Oakland Police Department wants some, though is currently offering a compromise measure where they’d only be armed with pepper spray. The United States of America has already crossed the rubicon where law enforcement-controlled robots...
Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
