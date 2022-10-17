ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RealClear New York

By THE NEW YORK SUN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niS6e_0iclcFVz00

That’s some news that the gubernatorial race in New York is now a tossup . This, after all, is a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two to one. So consternation must be the mood of Governor Hochul and her left-wing camarilla. It suggests that her opponent, Representative Lee Zeldin, is getting traction with voters on what could prove to be the Democrats’ Achilles’ Heel this fall — crime.

The toss-up designation was made by RealClear Politics , based on an average of opinion surveys. The polls depict a steadily deteriorating position for Ms. Hochul. The first survey noted, in June, gave her a 24 percent lead over Mr. Zeldin. The most recent, from earlier this month, gives her but a six-point edge over her rival. Another survey within the past few weeks showed Mr. Zeldin trailing by only two points.

Ms. Hochul’s sagging fortunes can be tied to a number of factors, including her shrinking from any debate with Mr. Zeldin (“Scaredy Kat,” the New York Post calls her), a steady drumbeat of pay-to-play corruption allegations, and deplorable statistics from the state’s public school system. Yet Mr. Zeldin seems to have struck a nerve on the issue of public safety, and Ms. Hochul’s refusal to fix the misguided bail reform laws.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Politico reports that a wave of lawlessness across New York — exacerbated by the state’s lax law enforcement policies — has “elevated Zeldin’s tough-on-crime campaign message.” One Friday saw Mr. Zeldin highlighting crimes like random attacks in the subway, Politico writes, only to find on Sunday that his own Long Island home, with his daughters inside, had become the scene of “a random drive-by shooting.”andamp;nbsp;

Then again, too, Mr. Zeldin saw first-hand how New York’s bail reform system works when, in July, he was attacked while on stage at a campaign rally outside Rochester. The attacker, who allegedly attempted to strike Mr. Zeldin with a sharp object, was arrested at the time but then almost immediately released without bail. It was an almost too blatant example of the kind of disorder that the Democrats’ bail reform system has helped to foster.

Ms. Hochul, despite the entreaties of Mayor Adams, who has a more realistic awareness of the damage being done by the bail reform laws, has refused to bend on a series of common-sense fixes that would aid public safety. One would be changing the law that prevents New York judges, alone among the 50 states, from considering an accused criminal’s dangerousness when weighing whether to release him pending trial.

“Our criminal justice system is insane,” Mr. Adams says , “And it’s destroying the fabric of our city.” Yet Ms. Hochul derides that as “too simplistic” or “a political slogan.” She sees bail reform as “ successful ,” because under the classical system, “Black and Brown communities” were “disproportionately impacted.” Yet these communities are now among those most victimized by crime and aggrieved by the rising disorder on the streets.

The Democrats’ defiance of common sense on crime is no doubt a key driver for Mr. Zeldin’s surge in the polls. Yet it’s not the only reason to back the Congressman’s candidacy. We were the first paper to endorse him for governor , seeing him as “the right choice for any New Yorker looking, as we are, for higher wages, lower taxes, safer streets, better schools, less regulation, and more freedom.” It looks like more New Yorkers are coming to the same conclusion.

Comments / 4

Related
sccompassnews.com

An Overview of New York’s Candidates for Governor

On Nov. 8, New York will elect the 58th governor in the history of the state. After the resignation of Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 24, 2021, Democrat Kathy Hochul assumed the position of interim governor, a position she will hold until elections in November. Hochul hopes to be elected governor and to continue to hold the position until 2026.
NEW YORK STATE
wamc.org

Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York

A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin. Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin...
Gotham Gazette

Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It

New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
96.9 WOUR

Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
103.9 The Breeze

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
therealdeal.com

Small landlords hit limit with Hochul, turn to Zeldin

Outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Murray Hill office, small landlords traded war stories Monday morning about New York’s rent relief program. “Three years and 18 months,” said one, double-fisting protest signs denoting how long he’d shouldered his tenants’ arrears. “I’m out $75,000 right now,” another said....
WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence. Langworthy stated that there should be a stronger focus on mental heath. He said New York has more gun laws that any other place in the country but […]
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

661
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy