Reno man gets prison time for sending Nevada Democrats death threats after 2020 election

A Reno man who sent racist death threats to Nevada Democratic elected officials before and after the 2020 presidential election is going to prison.

Matthew Carter, 47, had been found guilty earlier this year of aggravated stalking and harassment in Washoe County District Court.

On Oct. 12, Judge Egan Walker sentenced Carter to six to 15 years in a state prison.

“Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never tolerate such behavior,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, whose office prosecuted the case. “Political disagreement is not an excuse for harassment or threatening the lives of elected officials. We must be better than this."

Fueled by President Donald Trump's debunked claims that the 2020 election was marred with fraud and illegal votes, Carter sent a slew of threatening messages to then-Assembly speaker Jason Frierson; treasurer Zach Conine; Gov. Steve Sisolak's chief of staff, Yvanna Cancela; Assemblyman Steve Yaeger; and Assemblywomen Lesley Cohen and Brittney Miller.

According to court records, the messages included racial slurs and references to lynching.

