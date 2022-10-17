ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Upstate baristas file lawsuit against Starbucks

By Bethany Fowler, Sophia Radebaugh
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvWLN_0iclc4tF00

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate baristas filed a defamation lawsuit against Starbucks, stating the company falsely accused them of assaulting and kidnapping a store manager.

According to the lawsuit, on Aug. 3, a Starbucks manager, who worked at Starbucks located on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, falsely reported to the police that the plaintiff workers had assaulted and kidnapped the manager two days earlier.

Following the police report, Starbucks issued a nationwide statement stating the eight plaintiffs engaged in criminal activity and were suspended from work.

At the request of the store manager, police sought a warrant for the arrest of one or more of the plaintiffs. The magistrate judge denied the warrant based on insufficient evidence.

On Sept. 15, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accusation was a lie, the lawsuit said.

This comes after the store workers voted unanimously to unionize the business in June .

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said neither Starbucks nor the store manager have retracted their false allegations.

One of the former employees, Aneil Tripathi said it’s been a long journey up to this point. He said he hopes this lawsuit will change the culture of Starbucks.

“Bring them back to reality because they definitely lost reality, thinking they’re above the law, breaking the law left and right, so this one’s going to really hit them hard hopefully,” Tripathi said.

Below you can read the full lawsuit:

Filed-Summons-and-Complaint Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

BBB of Upstate warns customers about remodeling company scam

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate recently conducted an investigation afterseveral complaints were made about 'Haynes Home Repair' located in Fountain Inn. While its website is no longer active, the BBB of the Upstate said, "The Haynes Home Repair website claims 'honest, integrity and...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC coffee company showing up on national radar

The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelter offers resources for owners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests

The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy