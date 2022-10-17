Read full article on original website
Floyd Launches a Space-Saving Modular Dresser Perfect for Small Bedrooms
If you consider yourself a champion of the environment, meet Floyd, a sustainable furniture brand that is as committed to carbon neutrality as it is to elegant, minimalistic home essentials. It all started in 2013 when the company’s founders, Kyle Hoff and Alex O’Dell launched the now-iconic Floyd Leg. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The dynamic duo created a simple and low-slung table leg with which eco-conscious design lovers could create their own 16-inch-tall table using any flat surface they could find. In the nine years since, Floyd is now a full-fledged furniture company with exciting launches left and right.
How Alaina Ralph Transformed a 19th-Century Italianate Home With Modern Amenities
When you’re working on an historic, 1877-era Italianate home, the best spot to look for design inspiration is in the house itself, says Charleston-based interior designer Alaina Michelle Ralph. She’d been hired to restore this 2,700-square-foot Summerville, South Carolina, property by preserving its original character and adding modern amenities.
The Dumbwaiter Is Enjoying Renewed Popularity Thanks to "The Watcher"
As design editors, we're always keeping our eyes peeled for interesting design elements—even when watching our favorite shows. And, when it comes to The Watcher, Netflix's buzzy new series about a mysterious New Jersey home, it seems like we're not alone. Searches for the term "dumbwaiter" have skyrocketed since the series premiere, owing largely to a scene in the first episode. In the scene, homeowner Derek Broaddus (Bobby Cannavale) references the appliance, which, he's told, is a national treasure in the historic home.
