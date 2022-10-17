If you consider yourself a champion of the environment, meet Floyd, a sustainable furniture brand that is as committed to carbon neutrality as it is to elegant, minimalistic home essentials. It all started in 2013 when the company’s founders, Kyle Hoff and Alex O’Dell launched the now-iconic Floyd Leg. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The dynamic duo created a simple and low-slung table leg with which eco-conscious design lovers could create their own 16-inch-tall table using any flat surface they could find. In the nine years since, Floyd is now a full-fledged furniture company with exciting launches left and right.

