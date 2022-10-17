ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal

By Simon Druker
 2 days ago

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially launched the federal government's online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aYVm_0iclbpt000
President Joe Biden was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Monday, as the Biden officially launched the federal government’s online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The launch was without technical difficulties and the site - studentaid.gov - is now live, processing up to $20,00 in student debt for eligible borrowers.

App testing occurred over the weekend, successfully processing 8 million applications, which weren't formally processed until Monday, according to a White House statement.

You can now apply for student debt relief - up to $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant and up to $10,000 if you didn't receive a Pell Grant.

The application is simple, easy, and you don't need to log in or provide supporting documents to apply. https://t.co/xxWb0YFvkM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2022

"This is a gamechanger for millions of Americans. We're getting moving. And it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time," Biden said on Monday, alongside Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

"And the Secretary insisted that it had to be tested over the weekend. It landed and handled more than 8 million applications without a glitch or any difficulty."

In September, the Biden administration said it expected up to 40 million federal student loan borrowers to benefit from the loan forgiveness initiative.

It reversed course partially later that month, amid Republican legal challenges. Borrowers with privately held federal student loans no longer will be able to receive loan forgiveness under the updated plan. Several million of the 45 million Americans who owe federal student loans fall into that category.

Cardona said on Monday the government continues "working on pathways" to support borrowers who are excluded by the eligibility requirements.

Eligible borrowers can receive up to $10,000 in federal student debt and up to $20,000 if they received a Pell Grant for people earning less than $125,000 a year.

"We had over 10,000 people contact the White House and be - either send us letters or calls thanking us," Biden said on Monday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Related
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Parents Can Now File for Student Loan Debt Relief, Too

After quietly launching a "beta version" of the student loan debt relief application on Friday night, the White House officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers on Monday. The plan to cancel student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
CNET

Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief Will Start Next Month: How It Works

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced the official launch of the program to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Today, the Education Department began emailing the approximately 8 million Americans who will receive debt forgiveness automatically. The email reads, "We will work with your...
Law & Crime

Conservative Group Tells SCOTUS: Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Should Be Blocked as Biden Himself Said the ‘Pandemic Is Over’

A conservative advocacy group from Wisconsin has asked SCOTUS to use the so-called “shadow docket” to stop President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan before it gets off the ground. They argue that Biden improperly relied on a federal statute that was meant to provide assistance in the face of “national emergencies” — and that the pandemic is not such an emergency because it is over, as the president himself said.
WISCONSIN STATE
fcfreepress

PHEAA Warns Borrowers of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is cautioning borrowers to be aware of a new wave of harmful scams that attempt to take advantage of confusion surrounding the president’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has received many...
Washington, DC
