Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

1 of 4 shot to death in Woodbridge home worked at local elementary school

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of the four people shot to death in a Woodbridge home on Monday was an employee of Enterprise Elementary School. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call Monday at 4:32 p.m. for a report that someone had shot into the residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. Officers found two men and two women dead from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man. Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m. Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Two Replica Firearms Recovered From Students At Educational Center; Cases Are Unrelated

POMFRET, Md. – On October 19 at 9:51 a.m., school administrators at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected the odor of marijuana on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation by the administrators revealed the student was in possession of baggies containing residue of marijuana and a replica firearm / BB gun, which was recovered from his waistband. The school resource officer responded and recovered the gun and baggies; the student was released to a parent.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WASHINGTON, DC

