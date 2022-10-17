Read full article on original website
WJLA
Children's National Hospital says it is near capacity, offers advice for parents
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Children’s National Hospital (CNH) in Washington, D.C. said Wednesday that it is near capacity, and will remain that way for the near future. The world-renowned medical center told 7News Wednesday that it is experiencing a spike in patients, which coincides with a worker shortage.
WJLA
1 of 4 shot to death in Woodbridge home worked at local elementary school
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of the four people shot to death in a Woodbridge home on Monday was an employee of Enterprise Elementary School. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call Monday at 4:32 p.m. for a report that someone had shot into the residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. Officers found two men and two women dead from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Wes Moore tours Maryland by bus, sharing hugs with potential voters at every stop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland Wes Moore may be setting a campaign record for hugs. He seems to hug every potential voter he meets. “I love being out here; this is family,” he said between hugs in Silver Spring Tuesday. Moore was...
WJLA
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on Metrobus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman who was attacked and pushed off a Metrobus on Monday is sharing her story with 7News. 7News' Kellye Lynn spoke to Kyla Thurston at her apartment about the encounter with the group of teenagers. She told us what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro officials are saying about the incident.
WJLA
Service dog trainees swarm BWI Airport for first major socialization opportunity
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Local Baltimore puppies took over BWI Monday in a training exercise to learn the airport for the first time. Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to people with vision loss and vision impairment at no cost to the recipient and today, the trainees had their first major opportunity to prepare.
WJLA
Child airlifted, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A child was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Prince George's County, police said. The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in Lanham, Md. around 8:25 p.m., police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital, as...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
WJLA
Violent weeks for DC children pushing city leaders to boost programs, grants
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a violent past few weeks during which children in D.C. were the victims in a number of different cases, city leaders are looking for solutions through programs and grants aimed at helping area youth. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near a...
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
WTOP
Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run
Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man. Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m. Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking...
howafrica.com
Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years
Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
Bay Net
Two Replica Firearms Recovered From Students At Educational Center; Cases Are Unrelated
POMFRET, Md. – On October 19 at 9:51 a.m., school administrators at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected the odor of marijuana on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation by the administrators revealed the student was in possession of baggies containing residue of marijuana and a replica firearm / BB gun, which was recovered from his waistband. The school resource officer responded and recovered the gun and baggies; the student was released to a parent.
Baltimore baby's death ruled homicide
Doctors in Baltimore have ruled the death of a 1-year-old baby homicide. Police were called to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway, just after noon on October 4.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
fox5dc.com
Family of woman who died in Largo Jasper's speaks out
FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke with the husband of the woman who died at Jasper's in Prince George's County. He explains what happened and his message to the community.
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
mymcmedia.org
Jeannette Black, Mother of Comedian Lewis Black, Dies at Age 104
Jeannette Black, mother of comedian and Silver Spring native Lewis Black, died in her sleep October 10 her son announced on Twitter Wednesday. Mrs. Black turned 104 on September 8. “She was a ferocious angel. When i perform you can hear her from time to time. Sarcasm was her sword....
WJLA
First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
