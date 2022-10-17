Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
What separates the candidates for Onondaga County sheriff? See their takes on 5 key issues
There is going to be a new sheriff in town. Onondaga County will have a new sheriff next year after Gene Conway’s decision to not run for a third term. Voters will see on the ballot a familiar name and one new to politics. Toby Shelley, 55, a Democrat, has lost this race three times in the last 12 years. He is a retired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who now works as a police officer with the Jordan village police.
cnycentral.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin
OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
localsyr.com
Madison County voters choose between write-in candidate and former prosecutor
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With three weeks until Election Day, voters in Madison County are already choosing between two candidates for county judge through absentee voting. But only one name is printed on the ballot: Bradley Moses. Moses was the unopposed candidate, endorsed by the county’s Republican and...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges put two men in prison for over five years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from New York and a man from Florida were sentenced to prison after being caught with cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Michael Aponte, of Pennellville, New York, and 31-year-old Rawy Correa-Perez, of Avon Park, Florida, were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Deptartment seeks person bitten by skunk in Ithaca, advises public
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a person reported to have been bitten on North Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. The person is described as middle aged or older woman, wearing a long, hooded sweater, carrying a backpack. The health department said she approached the skunk, attempting to pet or feed it, and was bitten. The skunk then proceeded to follow her for a short period of time. The resident who saw the bite urged the woman to contact the Health Department and seek medical care.
WKTV
3 facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop in Otsego County
SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Springfield late last month. On Sept. 29, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle headed north on Highway 80 for traffic violations. During the investigation, deputies found about 29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
13 WHAM
B-Ville Acting Superintendent: Superintendent's DWI arrest "weighing heavy" on community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Acting Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri released a statement on Friday to the district community about the recent arrest of the school's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave. The statement says, "I understand the events at homecoming and continuing news coverage are weighing heavy on the minds...
Forcible touching, making graffiti, conspiracy: 302 arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 16 and Oct. 16, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 78.
cnycentral.com
Why is most court paperwork redacted in case against ex-CBA swim coach?
Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, who worked as a swim coach at Christian Brothers Academy and is a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District at Salem Hyde, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Cayuga County. Her arraignment took place in Fleming on Tuesday. The court documents given to the...
nyspnews.com
UPDATED: State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Herkimer County
Troopers have located Shawn in good health. State Police is searching for 19-year-old Shawn M. Jones-Messina, who was last seen at his residence yesterday at two p.m. on Gun Club Road in the town of Little Falls, Herkimer County. Shawn, a "Project Lifesaver" member, had a monitor that he removed...
WKTV
Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus
MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford. Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was...
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon BOE listens to concerns from the public
The Marathon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met on Oct. 5 in the school library, where additional chairs had to be retrieved to accommodate members of the public who were in attendance. The board heard from the public, heard about the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, and heard a presentation by the district’s law firm, Ferrara Fiorenza PC.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
Comments / 0