Madison County, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

What separates the candidates for Onondaga County sheriff? See their takes on 5 key issues

There is going to be a new sheriff in town. Onondaga County will have a new sheriff next year after Gene Conway’s decision to not run for a third term. Voters will see on the ballot a familiar name and one new to politics. Toby Shelley, 55, a Democrat, has lost this race three times in the last 12 years. He is a retired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who now works as a police officer with the Jordan village police.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charges put two men in prison for over five years

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from New York and a man from Florida were sentenced to prison after being caught with cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Michael Aponte, of Pennellville, New York, and 31-year-old Rawy Correa-Perez, of Avon Park, Florida, were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
AVON PARK, FL
cnycentral.com

Tompkins County Health Deptartment seeks person bitten by skunk in Ithaca, advises public

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a person reported to have been bitten on North Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. The person is described as middle aged or older woman, wearing a long, hooded sweater, carrying a backpack. The health department said she approached the skunk, attempting to pet or feed it, and was bitten. The skunk then proceeded to follow her for a short period of time. The resident who saw the bite urged the woman to contact the Health Department and seek medical care.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

3 facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop in Otsego County

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Springfield late last month. On Sept. 29, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle headed north on Highway 80 for traffic violations. During the investigation, deputies found about 29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Why is most court paperwork redacted in case against ex-CBA swim coach?

Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, who worked as a swim coach at Christian Brothers Academy and is a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District at Salem Hyde, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Cayuga County. Her arraignment took place in Fleming on Tuesday. The court documents given to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon BOE listens to concerns from the public

The Marathon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met on Oct. 5 in the school library, where additional chairs had to be retrieved to accommodate members of the public who were in attendance. The board heard from the public, heard about the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, and heard a presentation by the district’s law firm, Ferrara Fiorenza PC.
MARATHON, NY

