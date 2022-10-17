ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a person reported to have been bitten on North Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. The person is described as middle aged or older woman, wearing a long, hooded sweater, carrying a backpack. The health department said she approached the skunk, attempting to pet or feed it, and was bitten. The skunk then proceeded to follow her for a short period of time. The resident who saw the bite urged the woman to contact the Health Department and seek medical care.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO