WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/18/22)
It is a mostly clear start to the day but clouds are quick to return throughout the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Some stray showers move through and the best potential for that will be in Steuben county. Temperatures will also be below average today. All of this is associated with an area of low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region. Overnight, it gets cold once again which will result in that potential for patchy frost. We are partly cloudy tonight and stray showers are possible late.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
WETM
Mornings in Corning: Fusion Arts Collective 2022
Mornings in Corning: Fusion Arts Collective 2022
RG&E, NYSEG say expect bills to increase this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — That chill in the air means winter is coming, and that usually means an increase in your energy bills. RG&E and NYSEG want to let customers know over the winter the electricity and natural gas delivery service rates are expected to remain the same, however, RG&E is saying the cost of natural gas […]
WETM
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
NewsChannel 36
Early morning shed fire jumps to home in Millport
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire that started in a shed Wednesday at Brookhaven Trailer Park leaped to a home where the owner was sleeping. The owner was able to make it out of his trailer safely. The home was not a total loss as firefighters were able...
WETM
Hornell Sports Night returns - how you can help
Hornell Sports Night returns - how you can help

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 10/18.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Firefighters Battle Barn and House Fire in Owego
UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
High School Football Friday schedule 10/21
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers. Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch […]
WETM
Ways to stay active and physically fit this fall season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The colder months may be coming, but there are still ways to stay in shape while enduring the freezing temperatures this Fall and Winter. Despite a lot of summer activities now temporarily closed, there is much to do for residents in Elmira, Corning, and other cities in the Twin Tiers. For those who want to keep an exercise routine, hiking and boating are widely available in the region.
WETM
The Community Hygiene Pantry
The Community Hygiene Pantry

The Community Hygiene Pantry are holding a community hygiene drive throughout Bradford County for the month of October.
Fire breaks out along North Main St. in Fairport
Crews on the scene have not released any information about the cause of the fire, or any potential injuries.
Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick
Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
WETM
Fire under investigation at Millport mobile home park
Fire under investigation at Millport mobile home park
