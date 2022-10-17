ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino

"I can remember some times that I really crossed the line," Jada Pinkett Smith tells Sheree Zampino in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

People

