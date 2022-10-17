ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

Retired NBA player behind plan for $600M 'beverage park' in Montgomery

Kentucky-based Manna Capital Partners, led by former NBA player Ulysses L. "Junior" Bridgeman, plans to build a $600 million beverage production and distribution complex in a new 180-acre "beverage park" in Montgomery. The complex will include a 1.7-million-square-foot production facility capable of producing alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, with the first bottle expected to come off the line in 2025. It'll be at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65, not far from the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
theScore

College Football Playoff betting: What Alabama's loss means on the oddsboard

Alabama went into the most hostile of atmospheres in Knoxville, Tennessee, and it looked like the Crimson Tide might get blown out of Rocky Top. Then they worked their way back, at one point looking like they would not only win but maybe even cover a few numbers in the end. Tennessee ended up victorious, seemingly sending a shake-up through college football. Then you look at the oddsboard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama

The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for a college football Week 8 battle between SEC West foes. The 5-2 Bulldogs have losses to LSU and to Kentucky. The Tide, however, suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, falling to Tennessee 49-52 at Rocky Top.
STARKVILLE, MS
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy